United States Football League Stars QB Case Cookus explains to wife on camera that he lost his wedding ring during game Updated May. 31, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Happy wife, happy life?

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus almost tested that theory the hard way when he looked down at his hands during the Stars' 37-31 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday and realized that his wedding ring was missing.

Embarrassed, he quickly turned to the nearest on-field camera and made sure to relay a message to clear things up with his wife, Tyler Carr Cookus, who was presumably back home watching the game on FS1.

"Tell my wife I lost my wedding ring, but I've got an extra one!" Case Cookus said. "I swear I just lost it, I don't know where it went. … I swear I had it!"

Case's plea apparently worked with Tyler, who later tweeted that she had already ordered a replacement set of athletic wedding bands from Amazon to be shipped to her husband.

According to her Twitter bio, Tyler is a manager of business development at Learfield who works with the UNLV athletic department, which explains why she and her husband have a bit of a long-distance relationship when the USFL is in season. Good thing FOX Sports' all-access on-field microphones and Amazon shipping are there to bridge the gap.

In his second season as the Stars' starting quarterback, Case Cookus has 1,520 pass yards — second in the USFL this year — seven passing touchdowns and one lost wedding ring. The Stars currently sit atop the USFL's North Division with a 4-3 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Philadelphia Stars Case Cookus

share