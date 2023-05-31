United States Football League
Stars QB Case Cookus explains to wife on camera that he lost his wedding ring during game
Updated May. 31, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET

Happy wife, happy life?

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus almost tested that theory the hard way when he looked down at his hands during the Stars' 37-31 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday and realized that his wedding ring was missing.

Embarrassed, he quickly turned to the nearest on-field camera and made sure to relay a message to clear things up with his wife, Tyler Carr Cookus, who was presumably back home watching the game on FS1.

"Tell my wife I lost my wedding ring, but I've got an extra one!" Case Cookus said. "I swear I just lost it, I don't know where it went. … I swear I had it!"

Case's plea apparently worked with Tyler, who later tweeted that she had already ordered a replacement set of athletic wedding bands from Amazon to be shipped to her husband. 

According to her Twitter bio, Tyler is a manager of business development at Learfield who works with the UNLV athletic department, which explains why she and her husband have a bit of a long-distance relationship when the USFL is in season. Good thing FOX Sports' all-access on-field microphones and Amazon shipping are there to bridge the gap.

In his second season as the Stars' starting quarterback, Case Cookus has 1,520 pass yards — second in the USFL this year — seven passing touchdowns and one lost wedding ring. The Stars currently sit atop the USFL's North Division with a 4-3 record.

