United States Football League Behind the scenes: Vontae Diggs' huge game leads Breakers into USFL playoffs Updated Jun. 21, 2023 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Vontae Diggs delivered several stellar moments in the New Orleans Breakers' win over the Houston Gamblers this past Sunday.

The 27-year-old linebacker, a product of Connecticut, recorded nine tackles, a sack, and one huge interception to help the Breakers win 17-10, clinching second place in the South Division and a postseason berth in the process.

As luck would have it, Diggs was wearing a microphone and a helmet cam for the game, allowing us to gather behind-the-scenes footage of the contest from his viewpoint. Watching the footage, it almost makes you feel like you're playing linebacker!

Take a look at some of Diggs' top moments from the contest:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vontae Diggs shines in the Breakers' Week 10 win

Diggs made his mark, using speed and power as he zeroed in on players like Gamblers running back Mark Thompson and quarterback Kenji Bahar.

Tackling on his own was not a problem, but tackling with teammates seem to make Diggs even happier. The linebacker could be heard giving advice to teammates, and sometimes even shouted words of encouragement to opposing players.

After assisting Jerod Fernandez on a tackle and taking down Gamblers' wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, Diggs complimented his opponent, yelling: "Zub! Zub! That was a good spin move, Zub!"

Conversely, Diggs also used his words to make a point. Following a difficult tackle of Thompson, the running back made a dismissive gesture to the linebacker. Diggs responded by telling the former Florida star: "You ain't got no yards."

Helmet cam: New Orleans Breakers' Vontae Diggs Check out this behind-the-scenes helmet cam footage of New Orleans Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs playing against the Houston Gamblers in Week 10.

Diggs' most important play of the game arguably came late in the first half. With the Breakers protecting a 7-0 lead, Houston marched 68 yards in 13 plays, threatening to score right before halftime. But Diggs tipped a Bahar pass up in the air with one hand, gathered it into his arms and managed to keep his feet in bounds as he came down, stopping the drive at New Orleans' 6-yard line.

Diggs also helped thwart a drive with his sack of Bahar in the fourth quarter.

The Breakers will take on the Birmingham Stallions in the South Division Championship game on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

share