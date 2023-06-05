United States Football League 2023 USFL odds Week 9: Betting lines, spreads Updated Jun. 5, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

How competitive has the United States Football League been this season? With only two weeks left in the regular season, all eight teams are in contention for a playoff spot and no team has clinched a postseason berth.

One of the hottest — and most surprising — teams in the USFL puts its winning streak on the line in the surge for a postseason berth in Week 9.

The Memphis Showboats are on a five-game winning streak after an 0-3 start and are seeking a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive South Division.

[RELATED: USFL updated playoff picture]

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions are on top of the South standings at 6-2, followed by a three-way tie for second place between the Todd Haley-coached Showboats, Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers, all 5-3.

The Breakers play at the Showboats at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in the USFL's game of the week.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 9 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Michigan Panthers (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) at Canton, Ohio, noon, FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Maulers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Every Touchdown of Week 8 Check out every touchdown from Week 8 of the 2023 USFL season.

New Orleans Breakers (5-3) at Memphis Showboats (5-3), 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Showboats -1 (Showboats favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Breakers cover)

Moneyline: Showboats -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Breakers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

Birmingham Stallions (6-2) vs. Houston Gamblers (5-3) at Memphis, Tennessee, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Stallions -4 (Stallions favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Gamblers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (4-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-6) at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)

Moneyline: Stars -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Generals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share