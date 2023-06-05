United States Football League
2023 USFL odds Week 9: Betting lines, spreads
Updated Jun. 5, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET

How competitive has the United States Football League been this season? With only two weeks left in the regular season, all eight teams are in contention for a playoff spot and no team has clinched a postseason berth.

One of the hottest — and most surprising — teams in the USFL puts its winning streak on the line in the surge for a postseason berth in Week 9.

The Memphis Showboats are on a five-game winning streak after an 0-3 start and are seeking a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive South Division.

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions are on top of the South standings at 6-2, followed by a three-way tie for second place between the Todd Haley-coached Showboats, Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers, all 5-3.

The Breakers play at the Showboats at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in the USFL's game of the week.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. 

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 9 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Michigan Panthers (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) at Canton, Ohio, noon, FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Maulers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (5-3) at Memphis Showboats (5-3), 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Showboats -1 (Showboats favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Breakers cover)
Moneyline: Showboats -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Breakers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

Birmingham Stallions (6-2) vs. Houston Gamblers (5-3) at Memphis, Tennessee, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Stallions -4 (Stallions favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Gamblers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (4-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-6) at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Stars -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Generals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

