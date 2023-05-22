United States Football League
2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture
United States Football League

2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture

Updated May. 22, 2023 12:17 a.m. ET

The USFL's return to action in 2022 brought a thrilling playoff chase, with eight teams battling down the stretch until the Birmingham Stallions were ultimately crowned champions.

This season, the games have been better than ever, and even as we roll past the mid-point of the regular season, the postseason picture remains very murky — the teams in each division are separated by only one game.

But we've got you covered the rest of the way. Here is the updated USFL playoff picture for the 2023 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.

CURRENT STANDINGS

North Division

  1. Philadelphia Stars — 3-3
  2. New Jersey Generals — 2-4
  3. Pittsburgh Maulers — 2-4
  4. Michigan Panthers — 2-4

South Division

  1. New Orleans Breakers — 4-2
  2. Houston Gamblers — 4-2
  3. Birmingham Stallions — 4-2
  4. Memphis Showboats — 3-3

Clinched playoff berth: None

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliminated from playoff contention: None

PLAYOFF MATCHUPS IF THE POSTSEASON STARTED TODAY

North 1 vs. South 2: Philadelphia vs. Houston (Houston gets in by virtue win vs. Birmingham)
South 1 vs. North 2: New Orleans vs. New Jersey (New Orleans is 1-seed due to wins over Houston and Birmingham. New Jersey gets in due to wins over Pittsburgh and Michigan)

PLAYOFF TIEBREAKERS

If, at the end of the 10-week regular-season, two or more teams in the same division finish with identical won-lost records, the following tiebreakers will be used to determine playoff berths:

  1. Head-to-head
  2. Best won-lost percentage in games played within the division
  3. Strength of victory (aggregate won-lost percentage of teams defeated)
  4. Best net points in all games
  5. Best net touchdowns in all games
  6. Coin toss

REMAINING SCHEDULE
All times Eastern

Week 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Canton), 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis (Memphis), 2:30 p.m. (USA)
Michigan at New Jersey (Canton), 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Week 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (USA)
Philadelphia at Birmingham (Birmingham), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Michigan at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (FOX) 
New Orleans at Memphis (Memphis), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston (Memphis), 2 p.m. (NBC)
Philadelphia at New Jersey (Canton), 7 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. (USA)
Birmingham at Memphis (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia at Michigan (Detroit), 7 p.m. (FOX) 

Playoff semifinals
Saturday, June 24
Semifinal 1 (TBD), 8 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 25
Semifinal 2 (TBD), 7 p.m. (FOX)

Championship game
Saturday, July 1
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (Canton), 8 p.m. (NBC)

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Larson nets $1 million All-Star win at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Larson nets $1 million All-Star win at North Wilkesboro

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes