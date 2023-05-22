United States Football League
2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads
Published May. 22, 2023 12:43 p.m. ET

This is the week members of the Birmingham Stallions have circled on their calendars.

There is a three-way tie for first place in the United States Football League's South Division, and two of those teams with 4-2 records – the New Orleans Breakers and defending champion Stallions – will meet in the USFL's marquee game of the week at 4 p.m. (ET) on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Week 7 showdown will be shown on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

[RELATED: USFL playoff picture]

In another key South Division contest, two of the hottest USFL teams meet on Sunday when the Houston Gamblers (4-2) put their four-game winning streak on the line when they play at the 3-3 Memphis Showboats, who have won three in a row.

In a big North Division game, the first place Philadelphia Stars (3-3) put their two-game winning streak on the line against the 2-4 Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 7 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

Every Touchdown of Week 6

Check out every touchdown from Week 6 of the USFL season.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Birmingham Stallions (4-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-2) at Birmingham, 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stallions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Breakers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM
New Orleans Breakers
NO

Philadelphia Stars (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) at Canton, Ohio, 9 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stars -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Maulers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-2) at Memphis Showboats (3-3), 2:30 p.m., USA
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Showboats +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-3) at Canton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Generals -6 (Generals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

