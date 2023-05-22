United States Football League 2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads Published May. 22, 2023 12:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This is the week members of the Birmingham Stallions have circled on their calendars.

There is a three-way tie for first place in the United States Football League's South Division, and two of those teams with 4-2 records – the New Orleans Breakers and defending champion Stallions – will meet in the USFL's marquee game of the week at 4 p.m. (ET) on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Week 7 showdown will be shown on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

In another key South Division contest, two of the hottest USFL teams meet on Sunday when the Houston Gamblers (4-2) put their four-game winning streak on the line when they play at the 3-3 Memphis Showboats, who have won three in a row.

In a big North Division game, the first place Philadelphia Stars (3-3) put their two-game winning streak on the line against the 2-4 Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 7 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Birmingham Stallions (4-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-2) at Birmingham, 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Breakers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) at Canton, Ohio, 9 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stars -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Maulers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-2) at Memphis Showboats (3-3), 2:30 p.m., USA

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Showboats +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-3) at Canton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Generals -6 (Generals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

