2023 USFL odds Week 10: Betting lines, spreads

The United States Football League is having one of the most competitive seasons for any major sport in North America.

How competitive?

Heading into the final week of the regular season, one team – the defending champion Birmingham Stallions – has clinched a playoff spot.

How many of the other nine teams have been eliminated from the postseason?

The answer is a big zero. None. Nada. Zilch.

That means everything will be at stake heading into the weekend for the four USFL Week 10 games.

The Stallions (7-2) will win the South Division by beating the Memphis Showboats (5-4) on Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App (of if the New Orleans Breakers lose to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday).

The Philadelphia Stars (4-5) will win the North Division by beating the Michigan Panthers on Sunday in the last game of the regular season (FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The playoffs start June 24, with the USFL Championship Game set for July 1 in Canton, Ohio.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 10 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-6) at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., USA Network

Point spread: Generals -3 (Generals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Maulers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (6-2) at Memphis Showboats (5-4), 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Showboats +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

New Orleans Breakers (6-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (5-4) at Memphis, 4 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Gamblers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (4-5) at Michigan Panthers (3-6), 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Pick 'em (Stars and Panthers -110 co-favorites, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Moneyline: Panthers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Stars -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

