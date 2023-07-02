2023 USFL Championship: Sights and sounds from Stallions' celebration
Move over, Crimson Tide. There's a new football dynasty in Alabama!
The Birmingham Stallions completed their second straight USFL championship season with a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers in the title game Saturday, led by spectacular performances from quarterback (and league MVP) Alex McGough and wide receiver (and championship game MVP) Deon Cain.
[2023 USFL Championship Game highlights: Stallions are champs again!]
Here are the sights and sounds from a suddenly-familiar Stallions trophy celebration as well as reactions from around social media.
Back on top!
Time to celebrate!
Another league MVP to the NFL after KaVontae Turpin?
What a performance from Deon Cain
First back-to-back pro football champs since Tom Brady's Patriots!
Gotta flex on 'em!
Time for another parade!
