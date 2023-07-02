United States Football League 2023 USFL Championship: Sights and sounds from Stallions' celebration Published Jul. 2, 2023 12:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Move over, Crimson Tide. There's a new football dynasty in Alabama!

The Birmingham Stallions completed their second straight USFL championship season with a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers in the title game Saturday, led by spectacular performances from quarterback (and league MVP) Alex McGough and wide receiver (and championship game MVP) Deon Cain.

[2023 USFL Championship Game highlights: Stallions are champs again!]

Here are the sights and sounds from a suddenly-familiar Stallions trophy celebration as well as reactions from around social media.

Back on top!

Time to celebrate!

USFL Championship Trophy Ceremony: Deon Cain and Alex McGough

'It was the chemistry we had:' Alex McGough on what clicked

'It's a dream come true!:' Deon Cain talks MVP

Another league MVP to the NFL after KaVontae Turpin?

What a performance from Deon Cain

First back-to-back pro football champs since Tom Brady's Patriots!

Gotta flex on 'em!

Time for another parade!

