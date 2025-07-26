United Football League UFL's New International Player Showcase Aims to Attract European Athletes Published Jul. 26, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United Football League is going international, announcing that it will host a player showcase in Switzerland in October in an effort to attract European athletes ready and motivated to compete next season.

The showcase offers international players the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of UFL officials, coaches and personnel directors, per the UFL's official website, and they'll be evaluated based on their performance to be included in the UFL player pool and for potential free agent opportunities with UFL teams for upcoming seasons.

"We are the league of opportunity, and we're expanding that opportunity overseas," said Doug Whaley, the senior vice president of player personnel for the UFL.

The UFL will also put on seven showcase events in the United States from September to December in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, San Diego, Orlando, Phoenix, Houston and Los Angeles. The Zurich showcase will be held on October 5, in between the second (D.C. on September 28) and third (Dallas on October 12) U.S. showcases.

The league's announcement comes on the heels of rumors that it's considering expanding from eight to 10 teams for the 2026 season and possibly relocating all four USFL Conference teams (Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats) to new cities next season. Those new locations are expected to be Florida, Kentucky, Boise and Columbus, according to Sports Illustrated.

"We've heard the rumors … and have been assured by the league that no final decisions have been made about numerous teams for next season, including the Stallions," Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, said this week.

The four XFL Conference teams (Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks) aren't rumored to be affected by the potential changes.

Building more fan interest in local markets — a stated goal by the league entering this season — remains a work in progress as the UFL heads into a third season.

"We are looking at every way to reengage and look at our marketplace in each separate silo as we move forward," Russ Brandon, CEO and president of the UFL, previously said. "We’re a great product. … We’re trying to activate as much as possible in each of these local markets, and we have a great plan in place, I believe, to do that."

The UFL wrapped its second season last month, with Jordan Ta'amu and the Defenders taking down Offensive Player of the Year and regular-season MVP Bryce Perkins and the Panthers in the 2025 UFL Championship Game, 58-34.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. The 2026 UFL schedule — which will feature a 10-week regular season followed by a two-week postseason, including the 2026 title game — will be announced at a later date.

