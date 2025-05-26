United Football League UFL Week 9 By The Numbers: Cornell Powell, Justin Hall shine Published May. 28, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 9 of the 2025 UFL season featured some dominant performances and down-to-the-wire finishes.

The St. Louis Battlehawks , Birmingham Stallions , Arlington Renegades and Houston Roughnecks were victorious, while the San Antonio Brahmas , Michigan Panthers , Memphis Showboats and DC Defenders fell flat.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 9.

5: Birmingham beat Michigan, 26-22, sweeping the season series and improving the Stallions' record to 5-0 vs the Panthers in the UFL since the start of last season (and 7-0 dating back to their meetings in the USFL). After scoring the go-ahead TD with just over 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Birmingham’s defense held strong, halting Michigan’s comeback attempt with four stops from inside their own 10-yard line. The Panthers will have one more chance to break their skid against the Stallions when they meet in a rematch of last year’s Conference Championship Game in Birmingham in two weeks.

7: DC wide receiver Cornell Powell is up to a league-best seven receiving touchdowns on the season after his second straight multi-TD game. Powell went for eight catches for 104 yards and two TDs against Houston on Sunday, including a TD grab with three seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave DC a shot at tying the game with a 3-point conversion. The former Clemson wideout has been on a tear in the second half of the year with five TDs over his last three games.

10: Houston’s Justin Hall became the first player in UFL history with back-to-back games with 10 catches. The 26-year-old Hall had 10 receptions, 126 yards, and a TD in the 24-21 win over DC. The league-leader in catches this season had 11 catches a week ago and is now up to 58 on the season – 18 clear of the next closest player in the league.

39: The 7-2 St. Louis Battlehawks have now rolled off five straight wins as they dispatched San Antonio 39-13 in their final home game of the regular season. The 39 points set a single-game high in the UFL this season. QB Max Duggan played the first half, leading the team to 21 points (including one defensive TD) before backup Brandon Silvers came on and played well in the second half as the Battlehawks tacked on another 18 points after halftime.

70: St. Louis CB Micah Abraham had a debut to remember. Playing in his first game since being signed two weeks ago, Abraham forced a fumble, scooped it up and returned it 70 yards for a TD in the second quarter on Friday night. Making the moment even more special: Micah’s father, Donnie, is the Battlehawks Defensive Coordinator.

107: Arlington’s Tyler Vaughns posted his second 100-yard receiving game of the season with his eight-catch, 107-yard, one-TD game in the win over Memphis. Vaughns put the Renegades ahead for good with his 41-yard TD in the third quarter as Arlington rolled to a 30-12 win.

307: Birmingham QB J’Mar Smith threw for 307 yards and two TDs in the Stallions' comeback win over Michigan. After leading the defending champs to a win off the bench two weeks ago, Smith now has his first win as a starter. Smith connected with Deon Cain for his second TD of the day with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter to put Birmingham in front.

