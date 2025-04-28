United Football League UFL Week 6 By The Numbers: Chris Rowland, Bryce Perkins shine Updated May. 6, 2025 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the 2025 UFL season was complete with statement wins and down-to-the-wire thrillers.

The St. Louis Battlehawks , Houston Roughnecks , Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions came out with wins, while the Arlington Renegades , Memphis Showboats , DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas came up short.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 6.

3: St. Louis wide receiver Hakeem Butler now has three catches in three games played this season, and all three receptions have gone for touchdowns. Butler caught a 30-yard touchdown from Max Duggan in St. Louis’ 12-6 win over Arlington in Week 6. The reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year is averaging 51 yards on his three touchdown catches this year.

4: Six weeks through the season, the defending champion Stallions have already played four different quarterbacks. Alex McGough, Matt Corral and Case Cookus have all started games this season for the Stallions, while Andrew Peasley saw time off the bench on Sunday. Peasley completed five of eight passes for 79 yards, but he, unfortunately, also fell victim to the quarterback curse as he suffered a knee injury in the game. Birmingham still managed to beat San Antonio, 26-3, and sit tied atop its conference at 4-2 on the year.

40: Leading 14-13 in the third quarter, Houston’s Andrew Marsh sacked Memphis quarterback Dresser Winn, forcing a fumble that was picked up by teammate T.J. Franklin and returned 40 yards for a TD. The Roughnecks held on to get a 21-20 victory, giving them three wins in their last four games as they now sit one game back of a playoff spot in the USFL Conference.

71: Early in the season, DC looked like it had the best defense in the league. It led the league in sacks and held its first three opponents to 15 points or fewer. However, things have not gone well over the last two games. After allowing 33 points to Arlington in Week 5, DC struggled with Bryce Perkins and Michigan’s offense in Week 6, allowing a season-worst 38 points in a loss to the Panthers.

Every Touchdown of Week 6

140: San Antonio’s offense has really struggled over the last two games as it's been held to three points in each of those outings. The Brahmas have now gone over 140 minutes of game time without scoring a touchdown. The last time they reached the end zone was in the third quarter of their Week 4 win over the Defenders.

144: DC’s Chris Rowland set a UFL single-game high for the season with 144 receiving yards against Michigan. Rowland caught nine passes on the day, including a 65-yard touchdown as the Defenders tried to stage a comeback. Rowland now leads the UFL in receiving this season.

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 6

264: Michigan QB Bryce Perkins put on a Houdini act in the Panthers’ 38-14 win over the Defenders. Perkins escaped the rush time and time again, providing several highlight plays during the game. He finished with 264 total yards (76 rushing) and three total touchdowns to put himself firmly in the MVP conversation.

