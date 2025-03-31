United Football League UFL Week 1 By The Numbers: Battlehawks put on a show, while Kalen Ballage runs wild Updated Apr. 1, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and there was no shortage of must-see moments this weekend.

The St. Louis Battlehawks , Arlington Renegades , Michigan Panthers and DC Defenders came out victorious, while the Houston Roughnecks , San Antonio Brahmas , Memphis Showboats and defending champion Birmingham Stallions lost.

None of the losing teams scored more than 12 points, while the winning squads scored an average of 27.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 1.

0: St. Louis put on a show on offense in the Friday night opener on FOX, scoring 31 points against Houston. Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that they had zero punts or turnovers across their nine total drives.

3: De’Veon Smith only received three carries in Arlington’s win over San Antonio, but he made each of them count. He finished with three carries for 3 yards and three touchdowns, tying the UFL single-game record for rushing scores.

4-0: Continuity mattered in Week 1. Teams that started a quarterback who was on their roster last season went undefeated, while the teams that started a new signal-caller who was added in the offseason went 0-4.

6: Down 20-12 in the final minute, the Showboats were driving inside the Panthers' 25-yard line when Michigan's Kai Nacua stepped up and shut down Memphis' comeback hopes with the first pick-six of the season. Nacua, who earned All-UFL honors last season, took the ball back 80 yards to seal the win for Mike Nolan’s crew.

Jacob Saylors rushes for first TD of the 2025 UFL Season, giving Battlehawks lead over Roughnecks

8: The Defenders brought the pressure under interim head coach Shannon Harris in their upset win over the Stallions. They certainly lived up to their name with eight sacks on Sunday, with seven coming in the second half. They also held Birmingham QB and 2023 USFL MVP Alex McGough to 0-of-8 passing with an interception in the second half.

33: Wade Phillips’ San Antonio defense allowed 33 points in its opener in Arlington, which is more than double what the unit allowed on average last season (league-best 15.3 points per game).

77: Former Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage made a big splash in his debut with the Renegades, setting a league record for the longest rush with his 77-yard run in the second quarter against the Brahmas on Saturday. He broke the record that was set less than 24 hours prior by St. Louis’ Jarveon Howard when he ran for a 74-yard score on Friday.

273: St. Louis set a new single-game UFL record with 273 rushing yards vs. Houston. The Battlehawks were led by their powerhouse RB tandem of Jacob Saylors (16 carries for 98 yards and one score) and Howard (13 carries for 115 yards and one score), with QB Manny Wilkins chipping in with 43 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

