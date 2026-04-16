Dean Blandino Announces UFL Overtime Rule Change After Week 3 Controversy

Week 3's UFL matchup between the Orlando Storm and Louisville Kings had a … we'll say "unique ending."

After Louisville committed its second defensive penalty of overtime, Orlando was awarded a successful two-point conversion and a subsequent 29-27 victory. In the UFL, teams alternate two-point conversion attempts from the 5-yard line three times apiece in overtime. If the game isn't decided after those sets of attempts, the two teams alternate two-point conversion attempts until there's a winner. In this case, a second defensive penalty led to the officials giving the offense a score, which led to outrage from the football world.

This will never happen again.

UFL Head of Officiating and Football Rules Innovation Dean Blandino, who's also a FOX Sports NFL and College Football Rules Analyst, announced in a video posted by the UFL to X on Thursday that the UFL is adopting overtime rule changes, effective immediately.

"We heard you loud and clear [about the Week 3 overtime ending] … here's the thing about the UFL: We're not afraid to change to make the game better, so here's what's changing with our overtime rule. If the defense fouls during a try that's no good, the ball goes to the 1-yard line. If they foul again on any other try at any point during overtime, the ball goes to the half-yard line. If they foul again, it goes to the quarter-yard line, and so on and so on," Blandino said about the UFL overtime rule change.

"The penalty makes it easier for the offense to score, but it doesn't automatically award a score. If you want to win, you got to get the ball in the end zone, not rely on your opponent to commit a foul. That's the UFL: We move the game forward."

What was the sport's original intention with allowing a game to end on a penalty?

"We had good intentions with this rule," Blandino said. "It was designed with player safety in mind. These guys are out there for three-plus hours, and we wanted to limit the number of additional snaps in overtime, but the game just can't end on a penalty. That doesn't work."

Week 4 of the UFL commences on Thursday night with the Houston Gamblers hosting the Kings. Then, on Friday night, the Columbus Aviators host the Dallas Renegades (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).