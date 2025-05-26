United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 9 Updated May. 27, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 UFL playoffs right around the corner, the firepower was at an all-time high and that led to a lot of scoring throughout Week 9.

Six of the eight teams put up at least 20 points in the penultimate week of regular season action, with two teams scoring more than 30. That means there were also plenty of touchdowns, too. So, let's take a look at every touchdown scored in Week 9!

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter of Friday's game, the Battlehawks added to it in the first quarter when running back Jarveon Howard ran in for a 1-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 9-0. St. Louis was also able to score again when San Antonio had the ball on the ensuing drive. Battlehawks cornerback Micah Abraham punched the ball out of Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin ’s grasp. Abraham seemed to be the only player who noticed the ball was loose for a moment, allowing him to pick it up and run 70 yards the other way for a scoop-and-score to make it a 15-0 ballgame.

The Brahmas were able to get on the board before halftime when Corbin rushed for a 10-yard score, making it a 15-7 game. However, they left enough time for the Battlehawks to get one more touchdown in the first half. Quarterback Max Duggan completed a pass along the outside to wide receiver Frank Darby, who slipped out of a tackle for a 16-yard touchdown.

After the Brahmas kicked a pair of field goals in the third quarter to cut the Battlehawks' lead to 24-13, St. Louis opened the fourth quarter with a bang. Backup quarterback Brandon Silvers found wide receiver Hakeem Butler wide open down the field for a 22-yard touchdown. Running back Kevon Latulas scored the game-sealing touchdown with just under four minutes remaining when he rushed for a 23-yard score.

The Renegades took advantage of the short field position they got following a forced fumble in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Backup quarterback Holton Ahlers came in for a goal-line package on a third-and-1 from the Showboats' 2-yard line, tossing a touchdown to tight end Seth Green to make it a 9-0 game. The Showboats responded with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Jalen Jackson on the ensuing drive, cutting the Renegades' lead to 9-6.

Each team resorted to field goals for a good bit after that Showboats' touchdown, making it a 12-12 game late in the third quarter. That's when quarterback Luis Perez took over. Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns slipped past the secondary to get wide open for a 41-yard score that broke the tie late in the third quarter. Wide receiver JaVonta Payton took a reverse 15 yards for a touchdown to extend the Renegades' lead to 24-12. Arlington capped off the scoring barrage when Perez threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Deontay Burnett with just over two minutes remaining, emphasizing their 30-12 victory.

The Panthers struck first in Saturday's game when quarterback Danny Etling threw a 33-yard touchdown to Siaosi Mariner in the second quarter. Mariner was able to get wide open with a nice move on a post route. The Stallions were able to respond late in the second quarter when quarterback J'Mar Smith found Deon Cain in the end zone, with the wide receiver battling through a pass interference penalty to haul in the grab for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 7-7.

Michigan took the lead again early in the third quarter when Etling threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Oakes off a run-pass option. But Birmingham responded again, with running back Larry Rountree rushing for a 14-yard score to make it 13-13.

The Panthers took a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter, but then the Stallions gained a 20-16 advantage when Rountree rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Michigan was able to find the end zone again when Toa Taua barreled across the plane for a two-yard score to give his team a 22-20 lead. But Birmingham got the last laugh when Cain made a 19-yard grab and wrestled out of the opposing defender’s grasp to get into the end zone to give the Stallions a 26-22 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Deontay Burnett (No. 21) scored one of the Renegades' three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their win over the Showboats. (Photo by Wes Hale/UFL/Getty Images)

In the opening minutes of Sunday's game, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw a strike to Cornell Powell that the wide receiver turned into a 44-yard touchdown that gave his team an early 6-0 lead. That remained the only touchdown of the first half until Roughnecks quarterback Jalan McClendon threw a dart into the end zone to wide receiver Keke Chism for a 14-yard touchdown, giving their team an 11-9 lead.

McClendon and Chism connected again for six in the early minutes of the second half. The quarterback dumped off to Chism in the flats before the receiver ran into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. Running back Lorenzo Linguard rushed for a three-yard touchdown to help extend the Roughnecks' lead to 24-9 late in the third quarter.

The Defenders were able to get two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make things interesting, though. Running back Deon Jackson rushed for a 10-yard touchdown that cut the Roughnecks' lead to 24-15 with just over five minutes remaining. Backup quarterback Mike DiLiello threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Powell with three seconds remaining, but the Defenders weren't able to convert the ensuing three-point conversion, allowing the Roughnecks to win 24-21.

