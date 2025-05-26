United Football League UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from Week 9 Updated May. 29, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 9 of the 2025 UFL season featured some more compelling football.

The St. Louis Battlehawks began the week by dominating the San Antonio Brahmas on the road on Friday night in a 39-13 victory on FOX. On Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions squeaked out a four-point win over the Michigan Panthers, while the Arlington Renegades beat the Memphis Showboats by double digits. Rounding out the weekend, the Houston Roughnecks got a stunning, three-point win over the DC Defenders on Sunday.

That said, here are the best hot mic moments from Week 9!

"You got to hit harder than that!"

After getting off a pass, Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith took a hit from Panthers defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth. But after the hit, Smith expressed to Stallworth that he has to "hit harder than that."

A lot of swears

J'Mar Smith ran over Panthers defensive back D.J. Miller Jr. and let him know about it with some choice words.

Maniac laughter

Michigan drew first blood against Birmingham early in the second quarter when quarterback Danny Etling hooked up with wide receiver Siaosi Mariner for a 33-yard touchdown. After the scoring play, evil laughter could be heard.

"F--- it. We're there!"

J'Mar Smith was emphatic after a successful one-point conversion with his legs in Saturday's tilt.

"Meet him in the end zone, baby!"

Toa Taua put Michigan back in front with a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. After the score, Danny Etling wanted the Panthers to "meet" the running back in the end zone.

"Mic drop!"

After reeling in a completion, Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors refused to go down and picked up some extra yards despite multiple defenders trying to take him down. Saylors proclaimed the play to be a "mic drop."

"Did we catch it?"

Prior to taking a hit, Battlehawks quarterback Max Duggan got off a pass, but then he had to ask his teammates what happened on the play. After hearing the good news that wide receiver Jahcour Pearson came down with the reception, Duggan claimed it to be "good s---."

"We got a game to play!"

Stallions head coach Skip Holtz was trying to get his team in the game, stressing that they had to "get up" because there was "a game to play."

