United Football League UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from Week 6 Updated May. 8, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the 2025 UFL season provided plenty of memorable moments.

Kicking off the week, the St. Louis Battlehawks got a 12-6 win over the Arlington Renegades on Friday night, followed by the Houston Roughnecks squeaking out a 21-20 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Michigan Panthers got a 24-point victory over the DC Defenders, and the Birmingham Stallions beat the San Antonio Brahmas, 26-3.

And with that, here are the best hot mic moments from Week 6.

Best Hot Mic Moments of Week 6 delivered by Pizza Hut

"Scoop it … yes!"

Arguably the most pivotal play of Houston's narrow victory was cornerback Armani Marsh strip-sacking Memphis quarterback Dresser Winn, and defensive end T.J. Franklin picking up and running the loose ball back 40 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. With the ball on the ground, a member of the Roughnecks' coaching staff could be heard yelling "get that rock" and "scoop it."

"With your sad ass!"

Winn ran in a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown for the Showboats with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter, and wide receiver Dee Anderson had something to say to the Roughnecks defense after the scoring play.

"He hit me in the ass"

Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins was all over the place in Week 6, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 76 yards and one touchdown. After one of his carries, though, Perkins took some time to get off the ground and expressed that he was hit "in the ass."

"There we go!"

Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. scored the game's first points, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter, and his teammates liked what they saw.

"That was his shoulder!"

Worried about getting a flag, Houston pleaded to the referees that a hit on Winn was merely a hit to the shoulder.

"I got you! We got a first!"

After picking up a first down on the ground, Roughnecks running back Zaquandre White expressed that he's "got" his teammates' back.

"Good s***"

Perkins rushed for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter, a play which saw him evade multiple tackle attempts. The Michigan quarterback categorized the play as "good s***."

"Excellent f****** job"

After holding the Renegades to six points and keeping them out of the end zone, Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht commended his defensive coaching staff, expressing that they did an "excellent f****** job."

