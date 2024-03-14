United Football League St. Louis selected to host inaugural UFL Championship Game in June Updated Mar. 14, 2024 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UFL announced Thursday that The Dome at America’s Center, home of St. Louis Battlehawks, will be the host site of the 2024 UFL Championship Game on June 16. This will be the league's inaugural championship game since the XFL and USFL merged for the upcoming season.

"Selecting the championship game location is more than just the stadium, but the community and the fan base that surrounds it. This is why we are proud to bring our championship to St. Louis — a city that has loved and embraced spring football from the start," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Mayor Jones, The Dome at America’s Center staff, and the great team at Explore St. Louis have all been incredible partners, working tirelessly to support the Battlehawks and encourage the League to bring the championship here. We couldn’t be more excited and look forward to the city's welcome on June 16."

"After setting league attendance records for all five St. Louis Battlehawks home games during the 2023 season, we’re thrilled to welcome the UFL Championship game to the Gateway City in 2024," said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. "St. Louis is the ideal home for this title game, and The Dome at America’s Center stands ready to welcome UFL fans from around the nation for what promises to be a signature event for the region."

The Battlehawks led the XFL in attendance in 2023, with 175,121 fans attending their five home games, including a record-setting 38,310 for their home opener. With a seating capacity of 67,000, The Dome at America’s Center has hosted numerous conventions, trade shows, and major concert and sporting events such as the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Beyonce’s "Renaissance" Tour, and U2.

"To have our fans see us in that game would be awesome. There's no doubt the Dome will be rocking. This also puts a little more added pressure on us to do what we need to do to be in that game, but everybody's end goal is to get into the championship, so our focus remains the same," added Anthony Becht, head coach of the Battlehawks.

The upcoming UFL season will consist of 10 regular-season games between its eight teams and one conference playoff before the championship game. In 2023, the Arlington Renegades won the XFL Championship with a 35-26 victory over the D.C. Defenders while the Birmingham Stallions won 28-12 over the Pittsburgh Maulers for their second consecutive USFL Championship.

"Both the XFL and USFL had incredible championship games last year with some of the most exciting play of the season — and I expect it to be even better this year," said Head of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. "I'm so excited for our players and coaches that will have the opportunity to compete for a championship in a setting like The Dome. Our teams will feed off the energy and excitement that the St. Louis fans bring to the building. It will be an experience like none other for the teams lucky enough to play in the UFL Championship game."

The first season of the UFL begins on March 30 with a game between the USFL and XFL champions, the Stallions and the Renegades.

Other games featured throughout the week will include three other anticipated affairs, including the Battlehawks at the Michigan Panthers (4 p.m. March 30, FOX), the D.C. Defenders at the San Antonio Brahmas (noon ET, March 31), and the Memphis Showboats at the Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET, March 31). Each team will compete at its own home stadium.

