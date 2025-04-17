United Football League Five things to watch for in Week 4 of the 2025 UFL season Published Apr. 17, 2025 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just call Bryce Perkins the touchdown maker.

Through three games, the Michigan Panthers' dual-threat quarterback is responsible for five touchdowns (three rushing and two passing). Perkins has completed 69% of his passes for 488 yards and rushed for 74 more. His ability to make things happen in the air and on the ground is one of the main reasons the Panthers are one of the top teams to beat in the UFL heading into Week 4.

"Bryce’s energy is really good," Michigan head coach Mike Nolan said. "He still tries to hurdle everybody, but he did fall forward for a couple extra yards."

Perkins subbed in for injured starting quarterback Danny Etling — he had to leave the game after taking a big hit — early in Michigan's game last week. With Etling (concussion) inactive for this week, Perkins takes over for good as Michigan’s full-time starter. Perkins earned UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors for his play in the Panthers' win over the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 3.

While at times a little reckless, the Panthers (2-1) will continue to ride Perkins’ relentless energy as they host the Memphis Showboats (0-3) in Week 4's opening game on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Saturday features a doubleheader, starting with the Arlington Renegades (2-1) hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1) at Choctaw Stadium (12:30 p.m. ET) and followed by the defending champion Birmingham Stallions (2-1) hitting the road to take on the Houston Roughnecks (1-2) at TDECU Stadium (7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Closing out the weekend, the DC Defenders — the league’s lone remaining undefeated team — host the Brahmas, who are still searching for their first win of the season, at Audi Field (5 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here’s a closer look at five things to watch for in Week 4:

1. QB Nolan Henderson takes over the starting role for Roughnecks

Head coach Curtis Johnson finally handed over the starting job to Henderson, the team's backup entering the season, after he led Houston to a comeback win over Memphis last week — the Roughnecks' first win in a calendar year.

Henderson took over in the second half for starter Anthony Brown, going 10-of-11 for 80 yards and a score.

"It seemed like it (the ball) was coming out on time," Johnson said about Henderson’s performance in Week 3. "We got in our fast-paced offense, and I thought he did an outstanding job. It’s a credit to him. It’s hard being No. 2. Sometimes we make the wrong decision, and sometimes we’re not wrong, but this kid — he never flinched. I never heard him down. I never heard him say anything negative. He was always in the office, always helpful.

"He’s a phenomenal young man."

In three starts, Brown completed 19 of 41 passes (46.3%) for 167 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked three times and posted a league-low 35.3 quarterback rating (QBR).

Starting left tackle Zach Banner is also expected to return this week for Houston after missing time due to personal reasons.

2. DC pass rusher Andre Mintze getting defensive player of the year buzz

One of the reasons the Defenders have the best record in the league is because of their defense, led by Mintze, who finished with two sacks and two forced fumbles last week en route to being named UFL Defensive Player of the Week.

Mintze is tied for the league lead in sacks (3.0), along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries headed into Week 4. Others who have played well include Roughnecks safety Leon O’Neal, who has pick-six, a sack and 14 combined tackles. Michigan cornerback D.J. Miller leads the league with two interceptions, while Memphis linebacker Steele Chambers is tops in the UFL with 27 combined tackles.

3. Battlehawks face Renegades in game of the week

In a battle for second place in the XFL Conference, Arlington and St. Louis will look to get back on track after both teams suffered losses in Week 3.

For the Battlehawks, that means getting QB Manny Wilkins back to the way he played earlier this season; he turned the ball over three times in a home loss to the Defenders last week. St. Louis, the top rushing team in the UFL, finished with just 61 rushing yards against DC. Things could be tough on the ground for St. Louis again this week, as they face an Arlington defense allowing a league-low 73.3 rushing yards a contest.

For the Renegades, they must figure out how to get into the end zone after failing to score a touchdown in a loss to the Stallions last week. Arlington’s offense finished 0-for-4 in the red zone against Birmingham.

4. QB E.J. Perry remains the Showboats' starter – for now

Even though he threw back-to-back interceptions and was replaced by Troy Williams in the second half of Memphis' loss to Houston last week, Perry will get his fourth start in a row for the Showboats as they take on the Panthers.

Memphis has committed to playing both Perry and Williams this season, with mixed results. In three starts, Perry is 28 of 45 (62.2%) for 298 yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Williams, who led the Pittsburgh Maulers to the USFL title game two years ago, is 8 for 11 (72.7%) for 104 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. Williams has 35 rushing yards to Perry's 33. The Showboats average just 13.7 points per game, the second lowest in the league.

5. Coaching carousel continues as Ken Whisenhunt permanently steps away

Two weeks after returning to the field, the UFL announced that the Showboats' head coach was stepping away permanently due to personal reasons. Offensive line coach Jim Turner will once again serve as Memphis' interim head coach for the rest of the season. Noel Mazzone, who previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the legacy USFL's New Orleans Breakers when Turner was on that staff, will serve as the new offensive coordinator for Memphis.

"The time has come for me to step away from the game and take a break from football," Whisenhunt said in a prepared statement. "I am so grateful for my time with the players and wish them the best."

In other coaching news, the league also announced that Payton Pardee, who was just elevated from receivers/special teams coach to offensive coordinator last week, will also serve as interim head coach for San Antonio while Wade Phillips takes a leave of absence due to personal reasons.

