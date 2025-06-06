United Football League Five things to watch for in UFL conference championship weekend Published Jun. 6, 2025 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Unable to land a roster spot for a full season last year, Rodrigo Blankenship decided to pursue a blueprint to get back his NFL dream job that former UFL kickers Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates successfully took advantage of in spring football.

"There’s definitely been a precedence established where if you can kick at a really high level in a spring league, it can definitely provide opportunities for you," Blankenship told FOX Sports. "Jake Bates last year had some really big kicks. Branden Aubrey, when he was with the Stallions, was just automatic for them for a couple [of] years, and then he got his opportunity and is crushing it as well.

"That definitely gave me a lot of hope and a lot of inspiration to see that if you can execute and do your job, then hopefully the opportunities are going to be there for you when it’s all said and done."

Blankenship signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks in January after attending a UFL showcase in San Diego hosted by former NFL kicker John Karney the month prior. His plan has so far worked to perfection.

The Georgia product went 21-for-22 on field goals during the regular season with a long of 56 yards. The only kicker close to achieving those results in the UFL was the Birmingham Stallions' Harrison Mevis, who made 20 of 21 field goals with a long of 54 yards. The lone miss for Mevis was from 63 yards, while Blankenship had a 58-yard field goal bounce short off the crossbar.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football in his final season at Georgia in 2019. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts, eventually earning the starting job. However, Blankenship suffered a hip injury during his second season that landed him on IR. He was waived after the season opener of his third season with the Colts, missing a 42-yarder that would have won the game in overtime.

Blankenship appeared in a game with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and lost a kicking competition to Chase McLoughlin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp 2023. He finished 47-for-56 (83.9%) on field goals with a long of 53 yards during his three seasons in the NFL.

Blankenship is fully healthy after having surgery to fix his hip injury in January 2023. He and his wife relocated to Birmingham, Alabama, where his longtime kicking coach, Mike McCabe, resides. The year away offered a time to work on his craft and reflect on his career. Blankenship posted weekly updates of his workouts last year on social media.

"It was different," he said. "It was a little frustrating, to not get a phone call throughout the entire season, but it was a time for me to have to grow mentally and emotionally — to have to persevere and have to stay the course. Just to trust that whatever plans are in store for me are unfolding the way they are supposed to."

Blankenship has been one of the main reasons the Battlehawks are a league-best 8-2 heading into the postseason. St. Louis hosts the DC Defenders (6-4) in the XFL Conference title game on Sunday (6 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app), followed by the defending champion Stallions (7-3) will host the Michigan Panthers (6-4) in the USFL Conference title game (3 p.m. ET).

Here’s a closer look at what else to watch for during conference championship weekend.

XFL Conference title game: Battlehawks vs. Defenders

The two teams split during the regular season, as the Defenders defeated the Battlehawks by double digits, 27-15, in St. Louis in Week 3 when Manny Wilkins was still the starting quarterback. However, the Battlehawks took care of the Defenders in the final game of the regular season, 13-8, with both teams resting key players for the playoffs.

St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht is 15-6 (including the postseason) in two years in the UFL and finished with a 7-3 record during his one season in the legacy XFL. Defenders interim head coach Shannon Harris is 6-4 in his one season at the helm. The Defenders hold a 4-3 all-time record against the Battlehawks.

Key matchup: Battlehawks defense vs. Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu

A strength for St. Louis this season has been the team’s potent pass rush, led by UFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Pita Taumoepenu (7.5 sacks). The Battlehawks have held teams to a league-low 16.3 points per game and finished tied for a league-high nine interceptions on the year.

However, St. Louis faces the best playmaking quarterback in the UFL this season with league MVP frontrunner Ta’amu. The Ole Miss product finished first in the league in passing touchdowns (17) and second in the UFL in passing yards (2,153). Keeping Ta’amu from creating explosive plays will be a top priority for St. Louis' defense.

Key stats: Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors finished second in the UFL in rushing yards with 499, leading a St. Louis offense that topped the league in rushing, averaging 144 rushing yards a contest. St. Louis receiver Jahcour Pearson led the league in punt return yards with 294. St. Louis QB Max Duggan leads all signal-callers with 300 rushing yards and totaled five rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

Defenders receiver Chris Rowland led the UFL in all-purpose yards (1,100) during the regular season. Rowland’s teammate Cornell Powell topped the league in receiving touchdowns with seven. Derick Roberson and Andre Mintze finished with a team-high 5.5 sacks each, while All-UFL linebacker Anthony Hines III led the Defenders with 53 combined tackles.

UFL Conference title game: Stallions vs. Panthers

The Stallions are seeking their fourth consecutive spring football championship, having won back-to-back USFL titles and the first UFL championship last season. "With the 2025 team, I’m only trying to win one championship with this team," Birmingham head coach Skip Holtz said. The Stallions are 39-7 under Holtz.

On the other side, Michigan head coach Mike Nolan has led the Panthers to the playoffs for a second straight year, posting a 17-15 record overall in two seasons.

This is the eighth meeting between the two teams, and Birmingham owns a 7-0 all-time record. The Panthers enter this weekend’s contest on a two-game losing streak. However, All-UFL QB Bryce Perkins had missed the last three games with an ankle injury but is expected to play Sunday. The Stallions swept the season series this year and defeated the Panthers in the USFL Championship Game last season, 31-18.

Key matchup: Stallions defensive line vs. Panthers rushing offense

Michigan’s best chance at stunning the Stallions is controlling the line of scrimmage by establishing the running game, playing keep away from a Birmingham offense that has averaged 33 points a contest over the past four games.

The Panthers are second in the UFL in rushing, averaging 128 rushing yards a contest. Michigan has the best short yardage running back in the league in Toa Taua, who led the league with six rushing touchdowns. And the return of Perkins gives the Panthers a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his feet and his arm in space.

Key stats: Panthers receiver Siaosi Mariner led the UFL in receiving yards with 528. All-UFL cornerback Kedrick Whitehead Jr. led Michigan with 66 combined tackles. The Panthers committed 12 turnovers with seven lost fumbles and five interceptions during the regular season. The Stallions have forced 16 turnovers this season, tied for third in the UFL.

Birmingham sack leader Bradlee Anae (4.0 sacks) is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. Linebacker Kyahva Tezino led the Stallions with 57 tackles, including five tackles for loss. Tezino also finished with one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. QB J’Mar Smith helped lead the Stallions to a USFL title in 2022 and has been the savior of Birmingham’s offense since his midseason return, going 52-for-80 for 758 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in four games played.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

