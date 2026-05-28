2026 UFL Playoffs: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

The 2026 UFL regular season has officially concluded, and the road to the United Bowl begins this weekend.

The playoffs kick off Sunday with a doubleheader, as the DC Defenders face the Orlando Storm at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Louisville Kings taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. The winners will advance to the league championship game, the United Bowl, on June 13 in Washington, D.C.

Here's everything to know about the playoffs:

Playoffs (June 7)

Date/Time: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Daytona Stadium (Daytona, Florida)

Key players: Defenders QB Jason Bean, WR Cornell Powell; Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Chris Rowland

What to know: The Storm enter the playoffs as the top team in the UFL following an impressive 29-23 win over the Defenders in Week 10. Orlando is led by All-UFL quarterback Jack Plummer, who leads the league in passing yards with 2,188. Plummer, along with standout wide receiver Chris Rowland and running back Jashaun Corbin, will seek their sixth consecutive win and a spot in the United Bowl.

The Defenders are looking for their second straight championship game appearance after winning last season's UFL title. Since losing quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to a season-ending knee injury, however, DC has dropped its final three games and struggled to find consistency in the passing game. The Defenders have countered with a physical rushing attack that will be a test for the Storm's defense.

Date/Time: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

Key players: Kings QB Chandler Rogers, WR Isaiah Winstead; Battlehawks QB Luis Perez, WR Hakeem Butler

What to know: The Kings enter the playoffs riding the momentum of a dominant 42-27 win over the Aviators, a game that highlighted their strengths on both offense and defense. Louisville went 4-1 on the road during the regular season and has the pieces to make a deep postseason run. The offense is powered by a rushing attack that has totaled 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns, while quarterback Chandler Rogers and receivers Isaiah Winstead and Tarik Black give the Kings a dangerous passing game.

The Battlehawks do not boast the most explosive offense among the four playoff teams, but their defense has been one of the league's best all season. All-UFL linebacker Pita Taumoepenu anchors the unit after recording 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss during the regular season.

Single-game, season and group tickets are available now at www.theufl.com/tickets.