United Football League
Battlehawks, Storm, Gamblers Crowd 2026 All-UFL Team
United Football League

Battlehawks, Storm, Gamblers Crowd 2026 All-UFL Team

Published Jun. 5, 2026 1:12 p.m. ET

The UFL unveiled its 2026 All-UFL Team on June 4, with all eight teams having at least one representative; the second-place St. Louis Battlehawks led the way with seven players, with the league-leading Orlando Storm with the next-most with five All-UFL players, tied with the Houston Gamblers.

Here's the entire 2026 All-UFL Team roster:

Offense

Quarterback: Jack Plummer (Orlando Storm)

Running Back: Deon Jackson (DC Defenders)

Wide Receiver: Hakeem Butler (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Wide Receiver: Chris Rowland (Orlando Storm)

Wide Receiver: Tyler Vaughns (Dallas Renegades)

Tight End: Tyler Neville (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Center: Mike Panasiuk (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Guard: Gareth Warren (Houston Gamblers)

Guard: Michael Gonzalez (Orlando Storm)

Offensive Tackle: Gottlieb Ayedze (Houston Gamblers)

Offensive Tackle: Yasir Durant (DC Defenders)

Defense

Defensive Tackle: Isaiah Buggs (Orlando Storm)

Defensive Tackle: Carlos Davis (St. Louis Battlehawks)

EDGE: Cam Gill (Louisville Kings)

EDGE: Derick Roberson (DC Defenders)

Linebacker: Tae Crowder (Birmingham Stallions)

Linebacker: Tony Fields II (Columbus Aviators)

Linebacker: Kyahva Tezino (Birmingham Stallions)

Defensive Back: Major Burns (Houston Gamblers)

Defensive Back: D.J. Miller Jr. (Columbus Aviators)

Defensive Back: Corey Mayfield Jr. (Louisville Kings)

Defensive Back: Kary Vincent Jr. (Houston Gamblers)

Special Teams

Kicker: Tanner Brown (Louisville Kings)

Punter: Ryan Sanborn (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Long Snapper: Marco Ortiz (Houston Gamblers)

Kick Returner: Chris Rowland (Orlando Storm)

Punt Returner: Sean Fresch (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Core Specialist: Gary Jennings Jr. (St. Louis Battlehawks)

By the way, don't forget to watch the opening round of the 2026 UFL playoffs this Sunday, as the Orlando Storm host the DC Defenders and the Louisville Kings travel to play the St. Louis Battlehawks, which can be at viewed at 6 p.m ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

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