Ultimate Fighting Championship 2025 UFC 317 Odds: Ilia Topuria Heavy Favorite Over Charles Oliveira Published Jun. 26, 2025 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UFC 317 is almost here, and fans are diving into the betting action for the big event that caps off International Fight Week.

The main card features Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, who will be battling it out for UFC's vacant lightweight championship belt.

Topuria is the former featherweight champion and Oliveira is the former lightweight titleholder.

Being billed as the co-main event is the match between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France for the flyweight title.

Let's check out the odds for the main events and the undercards at BetMGM as of June 26.

UFC 317

C. Oliveira: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

I. Topuira: -525 (bet $10 to win $11.90 total)

A. Pantoja: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

K. Kara-France: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

B. Royval: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

J. Van: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

B. Dariush: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

R. Moicano: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

P. Talbott: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

F. Lima: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

J. Hermansson: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

G. Rodrigues: -255 (bet $10 to win $13.92 total)

H. Amil: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

J. Delgado: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

V. Araujo: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

T. Corez: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

T. McKinney: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

V. Borshchev: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

N. Price: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

J. Smith: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

J. Diniz: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

A. Hines: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)



