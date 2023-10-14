National Football League NFL Week 6 Blazin' 5: Can Chargers upset Cowboys? Published Oct. 14, 2023 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Week 6 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd 's favorite picks from this week's slate of games.

Let's get to it.

Baltimore Ravens (-4) @ Tennessee Titans

9:30 a.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Ravens -4 (Ravens win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "I love the Ravens -4. You know I love favorites when the number is 4. They're 3-2 this season, both losses were by one possession, and is anybody watching Lamar Jackson? He was the highest-graded quarterback last week against the Steelers this season, according to PFF. By the way, their offense ranks third in big plays. Lamar Jackson is having a hell of a season."

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals win 26-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I love this one. I'm taking the Bengals -2.5. Joe Burrow is finally healthy — season-high completion percentage last week. Burrow, in the last two seasons, has been awful in September. If you look at the rest of the season's numbers, he's the second-best quarterback in the league to Patrick Mahomes."

Minnesota Vikings (-3) @ Chicago Bears

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +3 (Bears win 24-21)

Colin's thoughts: "Bears +3 — lousy, rainy, windy weather favors the run team and no NFL team is more pass-dependent than Minnesota, and Justin Jefferson is out. Justin Fields' last two games looked pretty spicy, with a 67% completion percentage, connecting with DJ Moore. In the last two weeks, Justin Fields — passing yards a game, passer rating, and big plays. He's been truly terrific."

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) @ Houston Texans

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Saints -1.5 (Saints win 24-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I don't get this line. I'm taking the Saints -1.5. In his last three games, Derek Carr has a 100 passer rating and no picks. But the defense is the story here. Dennis Allen is an excellent defensive coach — top five in scoring defense, total defense and pass defense. By the way, the passer rating allowed by the Saints this year is 66, which is the best in the NFL."

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Chargers +2.5 (Chargers win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: "I'll take the Chargers +2.5. They're getting healthy. Here comes Austin Ekeler — he's back. Where the Chargers have struggled is on fourth-and-1, third-and 3; that's Austin Ekeler. The offensive line is fine, Herbert is great, and Keenan Allen is going to be a Hall of Famer potentially. They're not good at short yardage, and now they will be. By the way, the Cowboys' three wins are against the Giants, Jets, and Patriots."

