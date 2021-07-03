tennis Who's in, who's out at Wimbledon? Recap of Week 1 at The Championships 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Feeling a little behind on the latest from Wimbledon?

Well, between the basketball, the baseball, the college baseball, the hockey, the soccer, the wrestling, the racing, the NCAA policy changes and the Olympics drama, you'd be forgiven for not following along for the first week of action at Centre Court.

But not to worry. With a week of Grand Slam singles play under our belt, we are here to catch you up on the big names, the highlights and the lowlights that have gone down so far at The Championships.

Men's singles:

The first big upset on the men's side came when American Francis Tiafoe beat No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

In another surprise, American Sam Querrey knocked off No. 11 seed Pablo Carreño Busta in the first round.

Unseeded Andy Murray, making his latest comeback attempt, made it through the second round at his home Slam.

But in the third round, No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov proved to be too much for the British star.

Meanwhile, tournament and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the round of 16, needing an extra set only once in three matches.

Also, No. 6 seed Roger Federer comfortably beat Cameron Norrie in the third round for his 104th match win at Wimbledon. Federer will play in the second week of Wimbledon for the 18th time in his career.

Finally, to wrap up play Saturday, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev survived an intense, five-set battle with No. 32 seed Marin Čilić after falling down two sets. Medvedev advances to the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Women's singles:

Play on the women's side began on a bad note, as No. 6 seed Serena Williams had to withdraw from her first-round match due to injury, halting once again her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title.

In a string of surprises, No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina, No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin and No. 5 seed Bianca Andreescu all lost in straight sets in the second round.

Continuing a run of solid play, No. 23 seed Madison Keys beat No. 13 seed Elise Mertens in the third round. Keys has yet to drop a set through three matches at Wimbledon.

Also looking great so far is 17-year-old Coco Gauff. Seeded No. 20, Gauff has won all three of her matches in straight sets.

Gauff will face No. 25 seed Angelique Kerber in the next round.

Another teen making a splash is Emma Raducanu. In her Grand Slam debut, the 18-year-old is taking her wild-card run into the fourth round.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka is also moving on after a tough battle against Brit Katie Boulter in the second round.

Not to be forgotten, world No. 1 and tournament top seed Ash Barty rolled into the round of 16 looking totally in control.

The tennis continues Monday from London. You can bet we'll be watching.

Get more from tennis Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic tennis Roger Federer Serena Williams Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas Sam Querrey Andy Murray Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Daniil Medvedev Elina Svitolina Sofia Kenin Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Madison Keys Cori Gauff Angelique Kerber Aryna Sabalenka Emma Raducanu Ashleigh Barty