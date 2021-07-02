Sha’Carri Richardson speaks out about suspension from U.S. Olympic team 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

American sprinter and track and field phenomenon Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams have come to a screeching halt.

Richardson, who won the women’s 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June and was considered a gold medal contender for the approaching Olympics, is no longer eligible to compete at the Tokyo Games after accepting a one-month suspension for a failed drug test.

The 21-year-old Richardson tested positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis and marijuana, as the result of a sample collected at the Trials on June 19, per The Athletic .

On Friday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency shared that Richardson’s suspension began on June 28 and was reduced to one month from a three-month sanction because her use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to her performance at the trials.

Despite this, her results from the trials have been disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points and prizes. Richardson also completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis, per the USADA .

On Friday, Richardson joined "TODAY," where she revealed she ingested the drug in an effort to deal with the death of her biological mother, who died a week before the Trials.

Richardson said she found out about her mother's death in an interview from a complete stranger, which was "triggering," "nerve shocking," and sent her into "a state of emotional panic," per TODAY .

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," she told host Savannah Guthrie. "[I’m] not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case, but just, however, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that, something that I would say is probably one of the biggest things that [has] impacted me … that definitely was a very heavy topic on me.

"And people don’t understand what it’s like to have to … go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain. Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?"

Guthrie pointed out that marijuana is legal in the trials' location – Oregon – where Richardson ingested the drug, but that it is nonetheless prohibited under Olympic rules.

"I apologize," Richardson added. "As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed y’all. So I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time."

Richardson, a junior at LSU, won't be able to run her signature 100-meter event, which begins with heats on July 30, but she may get a chance to compete in the 4x100-meter relay, which starts Aug. 5, if the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Track and Field allow her to do so.

"Right now I'm just putting all of my time and energy into dealing with what I need to deal with to heal myself," she said. "If I'm allowed to receive that blessing, then I'm grateful for it. But if not, right now, I'm just going to focus on myself.

"Don’t judge me because I am human. I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster."

in this topic Olympics