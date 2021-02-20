WTA Could Naomi Osaka be the next great tennis superstar? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One thing is for certain: If Naomi Osaka makes it to a Grand Slam final, she's going to win it.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning in the United States, Osaka was busy winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments in each calendar year.

She knocked off friend and fellow rising star Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

And now, Osaka's star looks to be no longer rising – it's blaring.

With the win, Osaka moved her overall Grand Slam finals record to 4-0. She has won two Australian Opens (2019 and 2021), two US Opens (2018 and 2020), and has won two Grand Slam titles in a row for the first time in her career.

The highlighted match of this year's Aussie Open happened in the semifinals, when Osaka stood across the net from Serena Williams, owner of 23 Grand Slam titles and the consensus GOAT of not only the women's game, but arguably the sport in general.

But Williams' towering presence did not faze the 23-year-old Osaka, who defeated her idol in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka has now twice defeated Williams en route to winning Grand Slam titles. At the 2018 US Open, she emerged victorious over Williams in the final, 6-2, 6-4.

In five career matchups between the two, Osaka leads the series, 3-2.

Aside from her ability to go blow-for-blow with the legendary Williams and win Grand Slam titles, Osaka has made a name for herself off the court as well.

Throughout the 2020 US Open, she wore different facemasks that read the names of several Black Americans that were killed in 2020, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

And at the end of last year, she was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year as a result of her success on the court and her activism off of it.

With Saturday's win, Osaka is now undefeated (12-0) in Grand Slam quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. In addition, she is the first woman to win her first four Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles defeated Martina Navratilova in the 1991 US Open final, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.

Seles would go on to win two more Grand Slam finals, making her 6-0 in her first six Grand Slam finals appearances before losing to Steffi Graf in the 1992 Wimbledon championship match.

Presumably, next on Osaka's list of on-court accomplishments is winning the French Open, one of the two Grand Slam tournaments that she has yet to conquer along with Wimbledon.

All eyes will be on Osaka at Roland Garros in May, as her run to greatness continues to pick up steam.

