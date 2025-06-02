Tennis 2025 French Open odds: Can Novak Djokovic win 25th major title? Published Jun. 2, 2025 5:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Some are going for their first major title, and one is going for his 25th.

The French Open, or Roland Garros, is currently taking place in Paris, France. It is the second major tennis tournament of the year — after the Australian Open, and before Wimbledon and the US Open.

Both the men's and women's fields are down to eight players, including 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic on the men's side.

Can Nole make it 25? And on the women's side, can Iga Świątek make it four straight wins at Roland Garros, giving her five French Open titles overall?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 2 (seeding in parentheses).

French Open 2025 men's winner

Carlos Alcaraz (2): +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Jannik Sinner (1): +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Novak Djokovic (6): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Alexander Zverev (3): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lorenzo Musetti (8): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Paul (12): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Alexander Bublik: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Frances Tiafoe (15): +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

French Open 2025 women's winner

Iga Świątek (5): +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Aryna Sabalenka (1): +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Mirra Andreeva (6): +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Coco Gauff (2): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Qinwen Zheng (8): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Madison Keys (7): +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Elina Svitolina (13): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lois Boisson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Djokovic, 38, already owns the most grand slam titles in men's tennis history with 24. His last major win came at the 2023 US Open.

In 2024, Carlos Alcaraz (French Open, Wimbledon) and Jannik Sinner (Australian Open, US Open) each won two major titles, and Sinner won the Australian Open at the start of this season.

Alcaraz, 22, has four majors to his name, while Sinner, 23, has three.

Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The two have faced off 13 times, with Djoker winning eight times. However, they've split their last six meetings, with Zverev winning two of the last three (Djokovic retired after the first set of their 2025 Australian Open semifinal matchup).

Djokovic is the -120 favorite in that match.

On the women's side, Świątek has won four of the last five French Opens, including four in a row. She is riding a 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros.

Świątek will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Świątek has won three of their four all-time matchups.

Świątek is the -350 favorite in that tilt.

