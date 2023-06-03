AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimović retires at 41, after 22 seasons Updated Jun. 4, 2023 5:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Zlatan Ibrahimović, the 41-year-old striker whose legendary career in first-tier European and American soccer spans over two decades, has announced his retirement.

The news comes one day after Ibrahimović announced the end of his second stint with AC Milan after Sunday's Serie A season finale against Hellas Verona, followed by statements that he didn't want to call it a career just yet.

"The first time we arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love," Ibrahimović said. "From my heart I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home.

"I will be a Milan fan for life. It's time to say goodbye to football, not you."

Ibrahimović is one of the most well-traveled European soccer stars in the modern era, having played for several big-name clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, both AC Milan and its local rival Inter Milan, and even a splashy two-year stint with the LA Galaxy of MLS.

In all, he played for nine clubs across seven leagues in 22 seasons.

