LaLiga
Zaragoza’s Andrada Handed 12-Match Ban For Punch In Spanish Second Division
LaLiga

Zaragoza’s Andrada Handed 12-Match Ban For Punch In Spanish Second Division

Updated Apr. 29, 2026 4:17 p.m. ET

Zaragoza's Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was given a 12-match suspension for punching an opponent in a second-division soccer game in Spain this weekend.

Andrada was also suspended for one more match for a red card he was shown before the punch.

The game was in its final minutes when Andrada shoved Huesca defender Jorge Pulido to the ground when he approached the Argentine goalkeeper. After the referee showed Andrada a second yellow card for the shove, the goalkeeper ran after Pulido and hit him in the face with a powerful right-hand punch.

Pulido dropped to the ground and a brawl between players and staff members from both teams ensued. Andrada later apologized for his actions.

Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez was also sent off for punching Andrada during the melee. Jiménez was suspended four matches for the punch.

The suspensions can be appealed.

Rayo player suspended

Rayo Vallecano player Isi Palazon was suspended a total of seven matches for his harsh complaints about the referee in his team's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

He had already been substituted and was sent off for complaining from the bench in the final minutes.

Rayo had a goal disallowed after video review instead awarded a penalty kick for Sociedad for an incident earlier in the buildup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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