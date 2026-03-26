England's Cole Palmer Faces 'Big Pressure' According to Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has issued a blunt "pressure" warning to Cole Palmer, warning the Chelsea superstar that his place in the England starting XI for the World Cup is far from guaranteed. The German coach insists that the playmaker must prove his worth in the international setup following an injury-hit campaign.

Tuchel demands more from Chelsea star

Tuchel has made it clear that Palmer faces a fight to secure his long-term future in the England starting XI. The 23-year-old has endured a fragmented season due to a recurring groin injury, which has limited him to just 25 appearances across all competitions this term. The Three Lions boss believes the pressure is now firmly on the Chelsea man to translate his club form to the international stage and prove his fitness.

Speaking ahead of England's international friendly against Uruguay tomorrow, Tuchel elaborated on the challenges facing the Chelsea star. "Honestly, he has to show it because we have more evidence without him than with him so the pressure is on him," Tuchel explained. "He had a difficult season but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team. He was only once available for us and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad so there is big competition for his best position, number 10. He really tries."

Physical struggles and recovery data

The England manager noted that Palmer’s physical output had been compromised earlier in the season, affecting his natural movement and explosiveness. Despite these challenges, he has still managed to record 10 goals and three assists in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

"We saw good data lately, I saw him live against Arsenal and for the first time in a long time, I had the feeling his stride was back to the original lengths," said Tuchel. "Before I felt he was not free and the stride was not long enough, the acceleration was not there and the movement was not free. I got feedback from him and from Chelsea that he felt during this game he was much, much better. He also had a very strong game against Aston Villa with a huge physical output that we could see and that was the first step."

Training intensity and squad integration

Despite the stern warning regarding competition,

"When I hug him, that means he is smiling otherwise he would not get a hug," said Tuchel. "He is in good spirits, he is open and he is communicating and is showing his quality. He is very engaged and these are very important steps to show the performance to be involved in the group and have connections within the group, so he will get his chance during the next matches."

No 'silver platter' for the No. 10

With a wealth of No.10 options available to England, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Phil Foden,

"The physical output is matching the impression we have that there was something lacking but he is now back to full confidence and we see it in training. He is not pulling out or holding back," Tuchel added. "That is what we wanted. We have had four training sessions and he needs to show up. He cannot hold back. He needs to understand he fights for his place and we will not hand anything to anyone on a silver platter. He did this in a very nice way, in exactly the right way."