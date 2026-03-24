FIFA Club World Cup
Romelu Lukaku Prioritizes Fitness, Withdraws From Belgium's Friendlies
FIFA Club World Cup

Romelu Lukaku Prioritizes Fitness, Withdraws From Belgium's Friendlies

Published Mar. 24, 2026 7:28 p.m. ET

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn from Belgium's friendlies in the United States to get fitter.

Lukaku has been sidelined for months by a hamstring injury and lacks playing time with his club. He preferred to use the international break to work on his fitness, the Belgian federation said on Tuesday.

Belgium already ruled Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard on Monday because of injuries.

Belgium plays the United States on Saturday in Atlanta and Mexico three days later in Chicago.

The World Cup starts in June.

Reporting by The Associated Press

share
Get more from the FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions

FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes