'We're in No Hurry:' Argentina's Coach Gives Messi Update Ahead of World Cup

Lionel Scaloni has indicated that Lionel Messi has still not confirmed he will lead Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The national team boss was quick to deflect pressure away from the Inter Miami superstar, reiterating that the decision rests entirely with the player himself.

Messi's World Cup uncertainty continues

As Argentina prepare for their upcoming friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia at La Bombonera, the conversation naturally drifted toward the availability of their captain for the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni was again unable to confirm that Messi will definitely participate in the global showpiece, though he remains hopeful.

"It is a question for him. I don't have to answer. You already know what I think. I want him to be there, but he is the one who decides. He has earned the right to be able to decide with peace of mind. We are in no hurry. Let's hope he says yes," Scaloni told reporters during his pre-match press conference. The manager also touched upon his own future, noting that while contract talks are ongoing, they are not his primary focus.

"My contract renewal isn't the focus. My agent is talking to the president, but for now it's just the World Cup." he said.

Experimental lineups for Mauritania clash

The Albiceleste are set to face Mauritania this Friday, followed by a encounter with Zambia next Tuesday. Scaloni intends to use these fixtures as a testing ground for fringe players and youngsters who are desperate to secure a spot in the final 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in North America, though Messi will play some part.

"The team against Mauritania is going to be a mix between kids we want to see and others we want to raise their level. Messi is going to play. I don't know if from the start in this one or in the second, but it is a nice opportunity to see him on the pitch. It's nice that they see how we enjoy ourselves when we are here," Scaloni explained.

Di Maria comeback ruled out

Scaloni also took the time to address specific player situations, including the international retirement of Angel Di Maria, with it suggested he could make a comeback ahead of the World Cup.

That possibility has now been emphatically ruled out, with Scaloni stating: "We understand that Di Maria's stage is over. He always made it clear and we understood it from the beginning. I think the noise was generated from outside. I have an excellent relationship with him. We write to each other all the time."

Finalissima cancellation and squad logistics

The preparation for the World Cup has been slightly disrupted by the suspension of the Finalissima against Spain. Scaloni expressed his frustration with the logistical hurdles but insisted that returning to Argentina to train and play has provided a silver lining for the group’s cohesion.

"The suspension of the final with Spain, we followed it with you. We were saying that we had to look for alternatives, but everything was delayed. It's nobody's mistake. There is a situation in which football becomes secondary. That week was difficult. No agreement was reached," Scaloni remarked. "We started looking for rivals. Nothing was planned. The facility wasn't even prepared to receive the players. In the end, you have to take the positive. We are here, we can get to know the new kids more and they deserve an opportunity to fight for their place in the World Cup."