FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup 2023 top plays: Australia, Ireland battling Updated Jul. 20, 2023 6:58 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday with a matchup between tournament cohost Australia and Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500. Things were scoreless at the break.

The Matildas, who are 10th in FIFA’s rankings, are facing Ireland, which is making its debut at the World Cup and playing in its first major global tournament, in the Group B match (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Australia is without captain and star striker Sam Kerr , who will miss the first two matches of the tournament after picking up a calf strain during training Thursday, the team announced roughly an hour before their group stage opener.

Follow our live coverage below!

Australia vs. Ireland

41': Yellow card

Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was shown the first yellow card of the match — and just the second of the tournament thus far — late in the first half, as things remained scoreless between both teams headed into the break.

36': No quit

Australia's Caitlin Foord pulled out all the stops in the first half with one attempt after another in an effort to get the home team on the board before the half.

28': What could've been

Hayley Raso was this close to putting Australia on the board, but her header just missed.

23': Happy feet

Australia's Mary Fowler showed off her fancy footwork in the first half, as the Matildas continued to pressure Ireland.

19': Finding a rhythm

Foord won a corner for the home side midway through the first half, as her squad found its footing.

6': On the move

Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry put pressure on Ireland right out of the gate. Exhibit A:

1': Lights, camera, action!

Things got underway between the veteran Australians and the newcomer Irish in front of a boisterous, packed crowd.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup Now" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Eyes on the prize

"We feel like underdogs, and we embrace it," Ireland forward Marissa Sheva said ahead of Thursday's match.

"I think it gives us a little bit of energy, and we know the pressure is not on us, it’s on them for this game."

On the other side, Australia has loads of experience heading into Thursday's tilt, with 16 players returning from previous World Cup rosters.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

