Australia rules out Sam Kerr for first two matches of Women's World Cup

Australia captain and star striker Sam Kerr will miss the first two matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after picking up a calf strain during training Thursday, the Australian women's national team announced just moments before its group stage opener.

Kerr confirmed the injury in an Instagram post, saying she "can't wait to be a part of this journey" with her team.

Kerr will be re-evaluated after Australia's second match, which is July 27 against Nigeria. The Matildas' third and final group stage match is July 31 against Canada.

Australia will kick off its World Cup against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Kerr, 29, is Australia's all-time leading scorer both for both men and women with 63 goals. This is her fourth Women's World Cup.

This is a developing story.

