Australia rules out Sam Kerr for first two matches of Women's World Cup
Australia captain and star striker Sam Kerr will miss the first two matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after picking up a calf strain during training Thursday, the Australian women's national team announced just moments before its group stage opener.
Kerr confirmed the injury in an Instagram post, saying she "can't wait to be a part of this journey" with her team.
Kerr will be re-evaluated after Australia's second match, which is July 27 against Nigeria. The Matildas' third and final group stage match is July 31 against Canada.
Australia will kick off its World Cup against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
Kerr, 29, is Australia's all-time leading scorer both for both men and women with 63 goals. This is her fourth Women's World Cup.
This is a developing story.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Golden Boot odds: Women's World Cup top scorers favorites
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Four ways to bet on the USWNT Down Under
-
USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty
Japan beats USA in thrilling final: Women's World Cup Moment No. 3
Women's World Cup roundtable: Which team poses biggest threat to USWNT?
-
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
Lionel Messi takes field with Inter Miami teammates for first time since signing
Sophia Smith pays tribute to her late friend ahead of World Cup opener
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Golden Boot odds: Women's World Cup top scorers favorites
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Four ways to bet on the USWNT Down Under
-
USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty
Japan beats USA in thrilling final: Women's World Cup Moment No. 3
Women's World Cup roundtable: Which team poses biggest threat to USWNT?
-
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
Lionel Messi takes field with Inter Miami teammates for first time since signing
Sophia Smith pays tribute to her late friend ahead of World Cup opener