World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. Japan, pick

Group E features a matchup between four-time World Cup champion Germany and Japan at 8 a.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports App.

Germany is 67-22-20 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup (including appearances as West Germany). This is the team's 20th tournament appearance, having won it all four times, most recently in 2014. They are currently at +1000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the sixth-lowest odds.

As usual, Germany brings in a talented squad, led by a stout midfield headlined by Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan, and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

Japan is 5-11-5 all-time in the World Cup. This is their seventh tournament appearance, having qualified for every World Cup since 1998. They come into the World Cup at +25000 to win it at FOX Bet, tied for 23rd.

Here's how to bet the Germany-Japan match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert's pick.

Germany vs. Japan (8 a.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Germany: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Japan: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Injuries are the primary storyline for Germany, which will be without Marco Reus, budding star Florian Wirtz and forward Timo Werner. Not ideal heading into the toughest group at the World Cup. Germany is ripe for an upset here against as good a Japan side as there has ever been at the quadrennial tournament.

Nothing here would be a surprise – Germany rolls, Japan manages a tie, or the up-and-coming Japan forwards surprise everyone.

The defense is stout, but can Daizen Maeda and Takumi Minamino do enough offensively to get on the scoreboard?

I like an exact score bet here. If you are not feeling as frisky, you can bet on the Draw (+310 at FOX Bet) instead.

PICK: Exact score — Japan 2, Germany 2 (+1600 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $170 total)

