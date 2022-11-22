FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia , 4-1.

Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.

Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.

France vs. Australia

The title defense begins now

Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the French squad arrive at the pitch looking as it plays its first match of the 2022 World Cup.

9' - That was fast!

Australia opened its upset bid in the opening minutes as Craig Goodwin got his left boot on the ball for the goal off the cross.

Craig Goodwin strikes first in the 9th minute, giving Australia a 1-0 lead over France Craig Goodwin scores off a perfect cross in the 9th minute to give Australia an early 1-0 lead over France.

13' - Brother replaces brother

French left back Lucas Hernandez suffered an injury in the early stages of the match and had to leave the game. His younger brother Theo replaced him.

22' - So close to doubling up

Australia's upset effort nearly strengthened when Mitchell Duke's shot fired off his foot. But the strike was just outside the post.

27' - France evens it up

After a reset off a corner kick, Hernandez helped France regroup and his cross into the box connected with Adrien Rabiot's head, leading to a goal to make it 1-1.

32' - Giroud does his thing

Olivier Giroud, the second-leading goalscorer in French history, put his squad in front on a center pass in the box from Rabiot.

France takes a 2-1 lead over Australia France took a 2-1 lead over Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after goals by Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud.

45' + 2' - Australia close again!

Australia came close again to scoring its second goal when Jackson Irvine's header hit off the post, keeping the game at 2-1 in favor of France.

50' - Giroud wanted the fancy highlight

The Frenchman wanted to score off a bicycle kick, which would've tied him with Thierry Henry for the most international goals in French history.

68' - Mbappe gets on the board!

The superstar got perfect placement on his header to extend France's lead to 3-1.

72' - Giroud ties the record

Mbappe linked up with Giroud on a crosser, which led to another French goal to make it 4-1. Giroud's goal off the header is his 51st in international play, tying him with Henry for the most in French history.

France's Olivier Giroud scores goal vs. Australia in 71' Watch France's Olivier Giroud scoring a goal against Australia in the 71' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

89' - A job well done

Giroud got an ovation from the French fans at the game when he was substituted out of the match following a two-goal performance.

