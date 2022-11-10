FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group A Team Guides: Senegal 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018.

Here is everything to know about Senegal:

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Highest finish: Quarterfinals

2018 finish: Group stage

FOX Bet odds: +8000

Key players: Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Édouard Mendy

What we’re excited to watch: With a spine of elite players and a free-flowing attack, Senegal should be one of the most entertaining teams in Qatar.

What success looks like: As much as getting to the knockout round for just the second time would be celebrated, Senegal’s dream is to make history as the first African team to reach a semifinal.

X-Factor: Mane’s injury. Senegal’s best player is in a race against time after getting injured playing for Bayern Munich on Nov. 8. At his best, the winger’s relentless defensive pressure unbalances foes, and when he has the ball in the attacking third of the field Mane is capable of winning a match all by himself.

