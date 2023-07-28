FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Argentina pulls off comeback; England loses key player in win Updated Jul. 28, 2023 9:19 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The ninth day of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup got off to a roaring start with a thrilling, back-and-forth match between Argentina and South Africa Thursday at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand. But at this stage of the tournament, every team wants three points and a guaranteed spot in the knockout stage.

Here's a recap of what happened in Day 9 of the tournament and a look-ahead at what's to come in Day 10.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Argentina came back from down 2-0 to South Africa to save itself from disqualification. Argentina is the first team to earn a point by coming back from a two-goal deficit in this year's tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina vs. South Africa Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— South Africa earned its first-ever point at the Women's World Cup after hanging on for a draw against Argentina. Both South Africa and Argentina are still winless at the Women's World Cup.

Read more: World Cup 2023 highlights: Argentina storms back, earns 2-2 draw vs. South Africa

— Lauren James was the lone goalscorer in England's 1-0 win over Denmark. James is England's second-youngest scorer at a Women's World Cup (21 years and 302 days) behind Jill Scott, who was 20 years and 227 days old when she scored against Argentina in 1997.

England vs. Denmark Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— England has won all 11 games in which its held a first-half lead at the Women's World Cup.

Read more: England vs. Denmark highlights: England's early goal stands as a winner

— England's win was overshadowed by injury to the star midfielder Keira Walsh . Walsh left the game in the 38th minute with an apparent knee injury. There is no timetable for her return.

Read more: England wins again, beating Denmark 1-0, but loses yet another key piece

— Zhang Rui was sent off in the 29th minute of China's 1-0 win over Haiti. It marked China's first-ever red card at the Women's World Cup, and at 34 years and 98 days old, Rui became the oldest player in Women's World Cup history to be sent off, according to FIFA.

China vs. Haiti Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— China became the second team to win in the last 20 instances of a team having a player sent off in the Women's World Cup. Haiti was disqualified from the knockout stage with the result.

Read more: China PR vs. Haiti highlights: Short-handed China pulls off win

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: Flag stays down

While not technically an assist, Kholosa Biyana certainly deserves credit for her hockey assist that set up South Africa's first goal. After winning the ball back from the center circle, Biyana lobbed a pass over Argentina's back line and to a darting Thembi Kgatlana, who then laid it off to Linda Motlhalo for the goal.

The goal was initially called offside, but VAR showed that Biyana's pass was just really, really well-timed.

South Africa's Linda Motlhalo scores goal vs. Argentina in 30' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Goal of the Day: Braun from distance

With a goal like this, it's no wonder the match's momentum swung in Argentina's favor. Sophia Braun controlled the ball that was cleared out of the box as well as she could, but even with the ball still bouncing, Braun decided to go for goal. The result? One of the best goals of the tournament so far.

Argentina's Sophia Braun scores goal vs. South Africa in 74' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: Brotherly love

Lauren James is the sister of England and Chelsea F.C. fullback Reece James. After Lauren scored her first Women's World Cup goal, James took to Instagram to show his sister some love and announce to the world that "she's arrived."

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

11 — Shots by Sweden from set-pieces against South Africa in the opener (out of 14 total shots). Sweden had 13 corners in the game and got seven shots out of it, including the game-winning headed goal by Amanda Ilestedt in the 90th minute.

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (coverage starts at 2:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

3 — The ultimate number for soccer’s goalscorers. In Brazil’s opening game win over Panama, Racing Louisville’s Ary Borges achieved a Women's World Cup feat yet to be accomplished by Marta — she scored a hat-trick. Only three other Brazilian players have scored hat-tricks for Brazil at the Women's World Cup: Pretinha, Sissi and Cristiane.

Group F: France vs. Brazil (coverage starts at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

44 — Touches by Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey, the most on the team vs. Brazil. The 2018 W Championship Golden Glove award winner made six saves in the opener, with her performance preventing a much heavier defeat than the 4-0 loss. She will need to be big against Jamaica for Panama to gain their first ever Women's World Cup point.

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (coverage starts at 8 a.m ET, with kickoff 8:30 a.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share