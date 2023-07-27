FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup 2023 top plays: South Africa up 1-0 vs. Argentina at halftime Updated Jul. 27, 2023 9:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Argentina aims to bounce back in its second match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in a tilt against South Africa at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Thursday (live on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

According to FIFA, Argentina is the No. 28 ranked team in the world, while South Africa is ranked No. 54. Both teams are seeking their first World Cup victory in their country's history.

Follow our live coverage below!

Argentina vs. South Africa

Halftime: South Africa up 1-0

Linda Motlhalo drove one home in the 30th minute in what has been the only goal of the match to this point.

45'+7': Offsides call wipes out 2-0 lead for South Africa

Linda Motlhalo nearly put home a beautiful pass into the box to put the South Africans up 2-0, but was ruled offsides.

43': The first yellow card is awarded

Kholosa Biyana of South Africa delivered a hard foul and was awarded a yellow card, the first of the match.

39': South Africa keeping the pressure on Argentina

South Africa sent a cross into the box that was just out of reach of the attack.

38': Argentina off the crossbar!

The cross into the box hit of the top crossbar and bounced out!

30': GOAL! VAR Review gives South Africa 1-0 lead!

Linda Motlhalo connected on the pass to the front of the net that gave the Banyana Banyana's the 1-0 lead!

South Africa's Linda Motlhalo scores goal vs. Argentina in 30' Watch South Africa's Linda Motlhalo score against Argentina in the 30' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup

30': South Africa nearly converts an amazing pass!

The lead ball into the middle of the field was just out of reach for South Africa

'21: Mama Joy is bringing the energy!

16': So close! Argentina nearly pulls ahead

Argentina can't seem to find the back of the net this World Cup, but it is getting closer with every try.

1': And the match is underway

PREGAME

Argentina is ready to get started

Will one of these teams collect its first World Cup victory?

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

The cold weather won't stop South Africa!

Setting the stage

