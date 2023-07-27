World Cup 2023 top plays: South Africa up 1-0 vs. Argentina at halftime
Argentina aims to bounce back in its second match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in a tilt against South Africa at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Thursday (live on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
According to FIFA, Argentina is the No. 28 ranked team in the world, while South Africa is ranked No. 54. Both teams are seeking their first World Cup victory in their country's history.
Follow our live coverage below!
Halftime: South Africa up 1-0
Linda Motlhalo drove one home in the 30th minute in what has been the only goal of the match to this point.
45'+7': Offsides call wipes out 2-0 lead for South Africa
Linda Motlhalo nearly put home a beautiful pass into the box to put the South Africans up 2-0, but was ruled offsides.
43': The first yellow card is awarded
Kholosa Biyana of South Africa delivered a hard foul and was awarded a yellow card, the first of the match.
39': South Africa keeping the pressure on Argentina
South Africa sent a cross into the box that was just out of reach of the attack.
38': Argentina off the crossbar!
The cross into the box hit of the top crossbar and bounced out!
30': GOAL! VAR Review gives South Africa 1-0 lead!
Linda Motlhalo connected on the pass to the front of the net that gave the Banyana Banyana's the 1-0 lead!
30': South Africa nearly converts an amazing pass!
The lead ball into the middle of the field was just out of reach for South Africa
'21: Mama Joy is bringing the energy!
16': So close! Argentina nearly pulls ahead
Argentina can't seem to find the back of the net this World Cup, but it is getting closer with every try.
1': And the match is underway
PREGAME
Argentina is ready to get started
Will one of these teams collect its first World Cup victory?
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
The cold weather won't stop South Africa!
Setting the stage
Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
