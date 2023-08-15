FIFA Women's World Cup Spain vs. Sweden live updates: Second half underway, still scoreless Updated Aug. 15, 2023 5:09 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After hard-fought wins in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain and Sweden battle Tuesday (coverage starts at 3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) for the right to play for each country's first World Cup title at Eden Park in New Zealand.

Both squads have come out unscathed until now with each team unbeaten in World Cup play this year.

For Sweden, a win would mean its first finals appearance at the World Cup since 2003 when it fell to Germany. For Spain, however, it would be the first finals appearance for its women's soccer team. Tuesday's tilt features four Golden Boot favorites — Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt , along with Spain's Jennifer Hermoso , Alba Redondo and Aitana Bonmati .

Follow our live coverage below, featuring live analysis from FOX Sports' Michael Cohen !

Spain vs. Sweden

51': Sweden comes out ready

Cohen: Strong start to the second half for Sweden. They created an early chance after an aggressive pressing movement forced an errant pass from Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll. Then, a beautiful pass down the right side slipped Kosovare Asllani into space for a cross that was overhit. But this is better from Sweden.

Halftime: Sweden 0, Spain 0

Cohen: There were no real surprises through the first 45 minutes as Spain dominated possession and Sweden appeared more than comfortable in defense. The Spanish held the ball 67% of the time and out-passed the Swedes by a margin of 299 to 147. But the stout Swedish defense prevented Spain from completing any of its eight crosses and did not allow a shot inside the penalty area. What might look like a one-sided game from the outside is probably quite comfortable for Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson, who makes no apologies for the way he advances through tournaments.

The Swedes' style is quite typical of teams who find success in the knockout rounds: they're organized, they're compact, they defend their 18-yard box, and they're excellent in the air. All they're looking for is one or two golden chances at the other end of the pitch — most likely from a set piece — to hopefully snag a win. And as we saw in the Round of 16 against the United States, there will be no fear from Gerhardsson's side if the match goes to extra time and, potentially, penalty kicks.

From the Spanish perspective, manager Jorge Vilda will be pleased with his team's ability to keep the ball and to thwart Sweden's efforts on the counterattack. But he'll likely be searching for ways to create better chances in the second half after his side did not record a shot from inside the penalty area. The Spanish tallied just three key passes in the first half and zero shots on target.

Shot chart in Swedes favor

Cohen: Shot chart through the first 45 minutes, courtesy of WhoScored, shows that Sweden still generated the best chance of the half despite having a fraction of Spain's possession. The Swedes will be thrilled to have forced every Spanish shot to originate outside the penalty area. That's a sign of excellent defensive shape and execution.

Numbers to Know:

Sweden is 13-4-4 (W-D-L) all-time when tied after the first half in the Women's World Cup. In 2019, they were tied 0-0 with Netherlands in the semifinal, and went on to lose 1-0 in extra-time.

Spain is 1-2-1 (W-D-L) all-time when tied after the first half in the Women's World Cup. The lone win came this year, vs Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Did You Know?

Sweden has still not conceded a first-half goal at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

42': Sweden with a great chance

Fridolina Rolfö nearly put Sweden ahead with a great chance in front of the net.

39': Trying from just a bit outside

Aitana Bonmatí powered a shot from way outside the box, but came up empty.

35': Spain dominating early, but Sweden holding strong

Cohen: Even though Spain is dominating possession, the underlying defensive numbers for Sweden are still solid. The Swedes have seven players with at least two duels won thus far. Manager Peter Gerhardsson can feel fairly comfortable with his side's defense through the first half hour. Both of Spain's shots have originated well outside the 18-yard box.

32': Using your hands is not advised

29': Key player positioning

Cohen: Average player positions for Spain, courtesy of Sofascore, show key midfielder Aitana Bonmati (6) operating in the inside right channel and fellow attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas (11) playing a slightly deeper role on the left.

Also, check out why waiting is the hardest part for Alexia Putellas.

24': Sweden bringing the defense

Elin Rubensson came up with a huge defensive effort for Sweden in their own end.

22': Jukes her out of her shoes

Aitana Bonmatí juked the defender out of their shoes and then laced a cross into the box for a great opportunity for Spain

21': Early trends

Cohen: The early heatmap for Spain, courtesy of WhoScored, highlights two key trends thus far: First, is Sweden's desire to attack and build down the right-hand side, which puts pressure on Spain's left. The second is Spain's desire to get its creative players on the ball in the right-hand channel as they work toward the final third.

18': Sweden fans locked in

14': Spain almost pulls ahead

Olga Carmona nearly put Spain on the scoreboard first with a shot from outside the box.

13': Key passing numbers

Cohen: Some early passing numbers from this game:— Spain already has four players with at least 10 passes completed

— Sweden has zero such players. This is the pattern we're likely to see throughout the game as Spain settles into its typical, controlling style.

11': Spain nearly first on the board

9': Contrasting attack styles

Cohen: The difference in attacking style between these two teams should make for a fascinating battle. Sweden tends to play more direct and relies heavily on set pieces to create scoring opportunities. Spain has maintained more possession than any team in the tournament and entered today's game with 76 sequences of 10-plus passes, which ranks second behind the Netherlands. By contrast, Sweden has just 43 sequences of 10-plus passes in this year's tournament.

6': Sweden attacking early

Cohen's take: Sweden entered today's game as an extremely right-hand dominant team. The Swedes have attacked down their right side 50% of the time and then relied on crosses into the box. Already, we're seeing Spain's attempt to combat that by forcing Sweden to the left when building out of the back. Spain's center forward, Jennifer Hermoso, is the tip of the press and she's angling her body to force Sweden toward the side it typically avoids.

4': Keeping the goalies honest

1': We are underway

PREGAME

Spain's outlook

Manager Jorge Vilda made a huge decision by including midfielder Alexia Putellas in his starting XI for today's game. Putellas, who has won the last two Ballon d'Or Féminin awards recognizing the best player in the world, is still working her way back to full fitness after suffering a torn ACL last year. She's only started two games in the tournament thus far and played 155 total minutes.

Not only was including Putellas a big call based on her fitness, but there's also the underlying on-field tension between her and fellow Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, one of the breakout stars of the tournament with three goals and two assists. To be clear, there's no bad blood between Putellas and Bonmati. Rather, both players see and play the game in similar ways from similar positions, which can lead to spacing issues and moments of disjointedness on the pitch. Bonmati's best performances of the tournament have come with Putellas out of the lineup.

Other key players for Spain:

Right back Ona Battle: Leads all players at the Women's World Cup with nine crosses into the penalty area. She's tied with Spain's left back Olga Carmon for the most passes into the penalty area with 15.

Holding midfielder Teresa Abelleira: Leads all players at the Women's World Cup with 57 passes into the final third. She's also tied with teammate Irene Paredes for the most progressive passes at this year's tournament with 51.

Forward Eva Navarro: Plays the role of super sub for Spain by coming off the bench in four of five matches thus far. She leads all players at the Women's World Cup with 1.78 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes. —Michael Cohen

Sweden's outlook

Sweden has reached back-to-back Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time and is making its fifth overall appearance in the semis, tied with Germany for the second-most in history. The Swedes are searching for their first trip to the final since 2003 when they finished as runners-up to Germany. The potential 20-year gap between World Cup Final appearances would be the largest gap ever by one nation.

For Sweden, manager Peter Gerhardsson is navigating his fourth major tournament in charge. He's reached the semifinals in all of them to establish his side as one of the best in the world, evidenced by its No. 3 world ranking entering this year's World Cup. Sweden is unbeaten in 11 matches against Spain all time with a record of seven wins, four draws and zero losses.

Key players for Sweden:

Center back Amanda Ilestedt: Tied for the second-most goals at the Women's World Cup with four, all of which have come off set pieces. She's excellent in the air on both ends of the pitch and is particularly adept at finding the ball on corner kicks. Her mark of +1.4 goals minus expected goals (xG) ranks seventh at this year's World Cup and reflects her ability to turn difficult chances into goals.

Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic: The hero for Sweden's win over the United States in the Round of 16, Musovic has conceded just one goal in 180 minutes thus far. She ranks third in saves with 18 and has a staggering mark of +2.4 post-shot xG minus goals allowed, which demonstrates an ability to make difficult saves above and beyond what's expected.

Midfielder Kosovare Asllani: The heart and soul of this Sweden team plays in the No. 10 position underneath forward Stina Blackstenius. She's a key figure in transition for the Swedes, which will be critical as they look to press this possession-minded Spanish side. —Michael Cohen

Setting the stage

The World Cup NOW crew gets everyone ready for the match.

Goals bring out smiles

Keeping calm in the clutch

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

