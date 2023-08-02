Panama vs. France live updates: France takes 2-1 lead in first half
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with Panama (0-0-2) eyeing its first win of the tournament against France (1-1-0) at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.
Las Canaleras, who are making their World Cup debut this year, will have their work cut out for them, as France is ranked No. 5 in the world, according to FIFA.
France will punch its ticket to the next round with a win or draw against Panama, though a victory would win Group F outright. A loss would likely mean elimination for Les Bleus.
Panama has already been eliminated and is playing for pride.
Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.
Follow our live coverage below!
28': France takes the lead
France continued its attack minutes after evening the match. As it pressed on Panama, which allowed Kadidiatou Diani to get a goal from close range and put France up, 2-1.
With the goal, France leads the Group F live standings.
21': France ties it up
France was able to create chaos in the box with Maëlle Lakrar's header deflecting off a Panama defender to find its way into the net to tie the game up. With the goal, France would advance if things were to stand.
12': Learning more about Marta Cox
The Panama midfielder is no stranger to making big plays on the international stage. Before scoring her country's first goal in a Women's World Cup on a free kick from several yards outside the box on Wednesday, Cox scored the goal in February that ultimately sent Panama to the World Cup.
That all came after one of the toughest stretches of Cox's life. A year ago, she found out her mother had undetected advanced stomach cancer during training for World Cup qualifiers. Cox's mom passed away shortly after.
Following her goal on Wednesday, Cox was understandably emotional as her teammates joined her in celebration.
2': An opening strike gives on a free kick gives Panama 1-0 lead
Marta Cox scored one of the goals of the tournament just minutes into Wednesday's match. After France committed a foul several yards outside the box, Cox took the free kick and somehow got into the net by hitting the top left corner.
It's Panama's first goal ever at a FIFA Women's World Cup. It also put France in a dangerous spot early as it likely won't be able to afford a loss to advance.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
USA vs Portugal odds, preview: Bettors big on USWNT, Alex Morgan to score
-
Portugal-USWNT, China-England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
USA vs. Portugal scouting report: How Americans secure much-needed result
-
USA faces loaded knockout bracket if and when it advances to Round of 16
'Basically, it's footy & coffee': Inside the USWNT's caffeine-fueled bonding
How Japan's domination of Spain complicates Team USA's plans
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
USA vs Portugal odds, preview: Bettors big on USWNT, Alex Morgan to score
-
Portugal-USWNT, China-England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
USA vs. Portugal scouting report: How Americans secure much-needed result
-
USA faces loaded knockout bracket if and when it advances to Round of 16
'Basically, it's footy & coffee': Inside the USWNT's caffeine-fueled bonding
How Japan's domination of Spain complicates Team USA's plans