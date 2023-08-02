FIFA Women's World Cup Panama vs. France live updates: France takes 2-1 lead in first half Updated Aug. 2, 2023 6:35 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with Panama (0-0-2) eyeing its first win of the tournament against France (1-1-0) at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

Las Canaleras, who are making their World Cup debut this year, will have their work cut out for them, as France is ranked No. 5 in the world, according to FIFA.

France will punch its ticket to the next round with a win or draw against Panama, though a victory would win Group F outright. A loss would likely mean elimination for Les Bleus.

Panama has already been eliminated and is playing for pride.

Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Panama vs. France

28': France takes the lead

France continued its attack minutes after evening the match. As it pressed on Panama, which allowed Kadidiatou Diani to get a goal from close range and put France up, 2-1.

France's Kadidiatou Diani scores goal vs. Panama in 28' Watch France's Kadidiatou Diani scoring a goal against Panama in the 28' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

With the goal, France leads the Group F live standings.

21': France ties it up

France was able to create chaos in the box with Maëlle Lakrar's header deflecting off a Panama defender to find its way into the net to tie the game up. With the goal, France would advance if things were to stand.

France's Maelle Lakrar scores goal vs. Panama in 21' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

12': Learning more about Marta Cox

The Panama midfielder is no stranger to making big plays on the international stage. Before scoring her country's first goal in a Women's World Cup on a free kick from several yards outside the box on Wednesday, Cox scored the goal in February that ultimately sent Panama to the World Cup.

That all came after one of the toughest stretches of Cox's life. A year ago, she found out her mother had undetected advanced stomach cancer during training for World Cup qualifiers. Cox's mom passed away shortly after.

Following her goal on Wednesday, Cox was understandably emotional as her teammates joined her in celebration.

2': An opening strike gives on a free kick gives Panama 1-0 lead

Marta Cox scored one of the goals of the tournament just minutes into Wednesday's match. After France committed a foul several yards outside the box, Cox took the free kick and somehow got into the net by hitting the top left corner.

Panama's Marta Cox scores goal vs. France in 2' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

It's Panama's first goal ever at a FIFA Women's World Cup. It also put France in a dangerous spot early as it likely won't be able to afford a loss to advance.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

