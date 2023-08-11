Japan vs. Sweden live updates: Sweden takes 1-0 lead
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Friday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Japan facing off against Sweden in the quarterfinal round at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Japan and Sweden checked in at Nos. 1 and No. 7, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.
Friday's match features five Golden Boot favorites — Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka, along with Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfö — while Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita and Swedish goalie Zećira Mušović are on the short list for this year's Golden Glove award.
Follow our live coverage below!
32': Sweden scores!
After the ball bounced all around the net, Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt smacked in a goal on the right side of the net.
25': Brutal miss
Sweden nearly struck first before Stina Blackstenius' shot attempt went a tad to the right and behind the net.
5' and 11': No access
Japan stunted Sweden's offense in the early going.
1': We're off!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
