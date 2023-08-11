FIFA Women's World Cup
Japan vs. Sweden live updates: Sweden takes 1-0 lead
FIFA Women's World Cup

Japan vs. Sweden live updates: Sweden takes 1-0 lead

Updated Aug. 11, 2023 4:04 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Friday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Japan facing off against Sweden in the quarterfinal round at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Japan and Sweden checked in at Nos. 1 and No. 7, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

Friday's match features five Golden Boot favorites — Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka, along with Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfö — while Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita and Swedish goalie Zećira Mušović are on the short list for this year's Golden Glove award.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan vs. Sweden

32': Sweden scores!

After the ball bounced all around the net, Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt smacked in a goal on the right side of the net.

25': Brutal miss

Sweden nearly struck first before Stina Blackstenius' shot attempt went a tad to the right and behind the net.

5' and 11': No access

Japan stunted Sweden's offense in the early going.

1': We're off!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Japan
Sweden
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Australia coach: Sam Kerr will start vs. France if she's 'fit to play 90 minutes'

Australia coach: Sam Kerr will start vs. France if she's 'fit to play 90 minutes'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes