Italy vs. Argentina live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rolls on Sunday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group G matchup between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in New Zealand.

Italy, which checked in at 14th on our latest World Cup power rankings, is led offensively by Cristiana Girelli, who knocked in three goals during the squad's last World Cup appearance in 2019. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Argentina comes into the tournament on a losing slide in international competition, having gone 0-2-4 in 2022 against fellow World Cup teams.

Italy vs. Argentina

PREGAME

Money moves

This match has the potential to be a defensive battle, per FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, considering Italy hasn’t had more than three goals in its last 10 matches, while Argentina has kept a clean sheet in five of its last six.

