Italy vs. Argentina live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rolls on Sunday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group G matchup between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in New Zealand.
Italy, which checked in at 14th on our latest World Cup power rankings, is led offensively by Cristiana Girelli, who knocked in three goals during the squad's last World Cup appearance in 2019. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Argentina comes into the tournament on a losing slide in international competition, having gone 0-2-4 in 2022 against fellow World Cup teams.
Follow our live coverage below!
PREGAME
Money moves
This match has the potential to be a defensive battle, per FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, considering Italy hasn’t had more than three goals in its last 10 matches, while Argentina has kept a clean sheet in five of its last six.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Julie Ertz makes seamless move to center back, boosts USWNT defense
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Japan pile on goals in opening wins
-
Sweden-South Africa, Netherlands-Portugal predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States stays on top; France drops after draw
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Sophia Smith bettors, sportsbooks cash in on USWNT opener
-
USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World Cup quest on winning note
Sophia Smith lived up to every bit of the hype in USWNT opener
USWNT's custom Nike x Martine Rose suits have social media abuzz after Women's World Cup opener
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Julie Ertz makes seamless move to center back, boosts USWNT defense
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Japan pile on goals in opening wins
-
Sweden-South Africa, Netherlands-Portugal predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States stays on top; France drops after draw
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Sophia Smith bettors, sportsbooks cash in on USWNT opener
-
USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World Cup quest on winning note
Sophia Smith lived up to every bit of the hype in USWNT opener
USWNT's custom Nike x Martine Rose suits have social media abuzz after Women's World Cup opener