Women's World Cup 2023 award winners: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and more

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is over and Spain is the champion for the first time. However, Spain's players aren't the only ones that will go home with hardware. The awards for Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Young Player of the Tournament were handed out before the trophy ceremony on Sunday.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Young Player of the Tournament: Salma Paralluelo, Spain

Spain's 19-year-old star Salma Paralluelo was awarded Young Player of the Tournament after scoring as a substitute in both the semifinal and quarterfinal. She was awarded for her contributions by getting the starting nod over two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the final against England. Get used to hearing her name, because if this tournament was any indication of what's to come for her, she's going to be a problem for a while.

Golden Glove: Mary Earps, England

If there were any doubts that Mary Earps is the best goalkeeper on the planet right now, there shouldn't be any now. The 30-year-old Manchester United star was phenomenal for the Lionesses, recording three clean sheets in seven matches. Only Australia's Mackenzie Arnold had more.

Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa, Japan

Despite being knocked out in the quarterfinals, Japan's Hinata Miyazawa took home the Golden Boot for scoring a tournament-high five goals, two of which came in Japan's 4-0 win over eventual-champions Spain. Four players finished with four goals: Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt , France's Kadidiatou Diani , the Netherlands' Jill Roord and Germany's Alexandra Popp .

Silver Boot: Kadidiatou Diani , France

Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp , Germany

Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati, Spain

It's only right that the Golden Ball went to the best player on the best team at the tournament. The Barcelona midfielder was instrumental to Spain's success from the very start of the tournament, recording three goals and two assists. And though she didn't score or assist in the World Cup final, her fingerprints were all over the match, completing 42 of her 44 passes.

Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso, Spain

Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt , Sweden

