Why Jesse Marsch might be new frontrunner for USMNT coaching job
The U.S. Soccer Federation introduced Matt Crocker as its new sporting director on Tuesday.
Crocker has over 25 years of experience in player development and coaching, including a successful stint with English Football Association, but his current job as Southampton's director of football should be of particular interest to USMNT fans.
In February, Southampton interviewed American coach Jesse Marsch for its head coaching vacancy. Talks between the two sides were reportedly in the final stages, but Marsch turned down the job due to the short-term length of the contract. Marsch also passed on the opportunity to coach Leicester City because of the club's uncertain future in the Premier League.
Now that Crocker is U.S. Soccer's sporting director, should Marsch be viewed as the favorite to land the U.S. men's coaching job because of Southampton's previous interest? Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas explained why that might be the case on his podcast, "State of the Union."
"If he’s coming already excited about the potential of Jesse Marsch, who, obviously, in previous positions, he’s had an affinity for, then that certainly puts Jesse in a better position," Lalas said. "That’s not to say that he’s not going to do his due diligence if and when he’s hiring somebody and make sure he has a good collection, but if that’s somebody he really likes and, in this position, sees is the best candidate, it’s going to come from of a position of him understanding and having a knowledge and already showing a flirtation in the past with him.
"But I think Jesse was always going to be a part of that conversation no matter what. In life, you have to have connections, you have to have relationships, you have to have contacts, and when you have them, utilizing them and maximizing them, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with that."
Crocker was asked about Marsch and Gregg Berhalter as coaching candidates during his introductory news conference on Tuesday, and while he said it would be "unprofessional" of him to talk about individual names, he also said that he has plans to "follow up with a number of candidates."
In the meantime, the U.S. men's national team will continue to be led by interim head coach Anthony Hudson, who served as an assistant under Berhalter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The USMNT is 2-2-1 under Hudson.
The USMNT's next game is on June 15 against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.
