Where To Find Brazil's Stars After The 2026 FIFA World Cup

In Brazil's journey to a sixth World Cup title under first-year coach Carlo Ancelotti, their trip fell short in the round of 16.

Brazil currently has five World Cup trophies all-time, and a sixth would've extended its record mark. Brazil dominated their group after two wins and a draw, which earned them first in Group C, but not even a star-studded roster and a talented coach could get the job done.

Brazil’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇧🇷

Notably, their 2-1 comeback win over Japan kept the Seleção's sights of a title that much closer. However, against star forward Erling Haaland and Norway, a 2-1 round of 16 loss ended their World Cup run.

What's next for the stars of Brazil after their World Cup campaign?

Vinícius Júnior led Brazil in goals this World Cup with four total goals in his second tournament appearance with the Seleção. Under Ancelotti, with whom he played for when the Italian manager was in charge at Real Madrid, Vinicius was able to find his form following a subpar season with the Spanish club.

Vinícius returns to Real Madrid and will try to get the team back on track after a trophyless season.

The Brazil legend struggled through injury and rarely saw the pitch this World Cup. However, his penalty kick against Norway got them on the board, but wasn't enough in their 2-1 loss. After his fourth World Cup, Neymar has retired from the national team but still remains under contract with Santos FC.

The Seleção's fearless leader, Cunha was named Brazil's captain in his World Cup debut. Cunha started all five games and netted three goals. Aside from the national team, Cunha plays for Manchester United.

Also in his World Cup debut, Gabriel became a crucial player in Brazil's back line in their journey to the round of 16. The left-footed centerback currently plays for Arsenal and was key in the Gunners winning its first Premier League title since 2003-04.

One of the tournament's most impressive goalkeepers, Alisson made his third World Cup appearance with the Seleção. In five matches, Alisson recorded 14 saves and two clean sheets. He currently plays for Liverpool.

Raphinha appeared in two matches for Brazil before suffering an injury that cut his tournament short against Haiti in Brazil’s second group-stage match. Raphinha returned to training with the Brazil squad ahead of its Round of 16 match, but he was not deemed fit enough to get on the pitch. He currently plays for Barcelona.

Bruno Guimarães was another midfielder who was at the forefront of Brazil's goalscoring abilities, recording four assists in his five appearances this World Cup. Guimarães currently plays for Newcastle United.

Marquinhos is another Brazil star who also competed in his third World Cup, playing full-time in all five matches. Marquinhos currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Gabriel Martinelli became a hero when he found the net in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32. Martinelli currently plays for Arsenal.