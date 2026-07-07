Where To Find Canada's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

Canada's dream of a deep run in the FIFA World Cup came to an end in the Round of 16, but not before the program rewrote its record books. Under manager Jesse Marsch, Canada captured its first World Cup win and reached the knockout stage for the first time in program history.

The Les Rouges defeated Qatar, drew Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage and followed it up with a Round of 32 victory over South Africa. The historic run came despite the team dealing with several key injuries.

Canada's Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇦

One of those injuries involved star defender Alphonso Davies, who appeared only in Canada's Round of 32 victory over South Africa. He missed the Round of 16 loss to Morocco after a lingering hamstring injury sidelined him for most of the tournament.

Although Canada fell short of Marsch's ultimate goal, the team's World Cup run still stands as the most successful in program history. With just three World Cup appearances (1986, 2022 and 2026), the future has never looked brighter.

So what’s next for the players who led Canada to its first-ever knockout stage appearance?

Davies missed most of the tournament with a hamstring injury, making his only appearance in the 75th minute of Canada's Round of 32 win over South Africa. As arguably Canada's best player, he had limited availability, which impacted the team's World Cup run.

With Canada's World Cup run over, Davies will return to Germany to rejoin Bayern Munich for the upcoming Bundesliga season.

David announced his arrival on the World Cup stage with a hat trick against Qatar. The Canadian striker started every match, finishing the tournament with 18 shots, including eight on target.

He will now return to Juventus to prepare for the Serie A season and a UEFA Europa League campaign.

Few players had a bigger impact on Canada's World Cup run than Larin. He made history during the group stage, scoring the 79th-minute goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina that earned Canada its first-ever World Cup point.

Larin will return to Southampton as the club prepares for another season in the English Championship.

Eustáquio started four of Canada's five World Cup matches and made his biggest impact against South Africa, scoring his only goal of the tournament in the Round of 32. He will return to Portugal to continue his club career with FC Porto.

Bombito was one of Canada's biggest storylines heading into the World Cup after battling back from a broken leg suffered in October. Although he missed the group stage as a precaution, he returned to start against South Africa and Morocco in the knockout rounds.

Even with Bombito only recording one shot on goal, he remained one of the most important players on Canada's roster throughout the tournament. With the World Cup behind him, Bombito will return to France's Ligue 1 to continue his club career with Nice.