What to know about NWSL embarking on first season without a college draft

The National Women's Soccer League and its players' association agreed to a new collective-bargaining agreement that eliminated the college draft. Players, teams and the league are adjusting to the new reality.

What happened?

The NWSL became the first major professional sports league in the United States to eliminate the college draft and the expansion draft in adopting the new CBA late last August. The move aligns the NWSL with other pro soccer leagues internationally that don't rely on college teams to develop talent.

The USL Super League, a pro women’s league that kicked off last year with eight teams, was launched without a college draft.

What does it mean for players?

College players looking to make the jump to the pros can hire an agent, who will facilitate finding a suitable team and signing a rookie contract. The top players may have multiple teams to choose from.

Often, players have informally trained in the offseason with NWSL clubs, so it's possible there's already familiarity on both sides.

Elite players may choose to skip college, or leave early.

With new rules guiding free agency, there is also greater competition with more veteran players looking to land with a new team.

What it means for teams

Talent identification and scouting take on greater importance. In the past, players declared for the draft so there was essentially a list of eligible players to work off.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said recently that the league as a whole is looking at how to best provide a path to the pros for young players.

The alternatives

Players can benefit from coaching at the college level. There are other obvious benefits, too, like getting an education and a degree if a professional career doesn't work out.

There are also a growing number of places to play. As women's soccer has increased in popularity, so have options for players.

In the U.S. and Canada, there's the USL Super League. In Canada, the Northern Super League is set to start play in April with six founding clubs. To the south is Mexico's Liga MX Femenil. That's not to mention other women's pro leagues across the globe, like England's Women's Super League or Spain's Liga F.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

