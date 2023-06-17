Vinícius and Brazil teammates wear black shirts in stand against racism
Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.
Brazil said this was the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts.
Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his Real Madrid club at away games.
Before the friendly at Espanyol’s stadium, the teams posed in front of a banner that read "With racism, there is no game" in Portuguese. Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee.
On Thursday, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in soccer.
Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday and will continue its anti-racism campaign.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
