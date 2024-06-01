Women's International Friendlies USWNT starts Emma Hayes era with 4-0 win over South Korea Updated Jun. 1, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado —The Emma Hayes era is off to a winning start after the United States women's national team cruised to a 4-0 victory vs. Korea Republic in a friendly on Saturday afternoon at Dicks Sporting Goods Park.

There was a lot to see in Hayes' debut match on the American sideline: for one, both Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson scored a brace apiece in front of a sold out crowd of 19,010 fans. It was Swanson's ninth and tenth goals in her last nine matches, while Davidson scored the second and third goals of her international career.

The U.S. looked confident and comfortable, a glimpse into how the team is quickly adapting to life under its new head coach. Hayes tried some new things, including starting a forward line that consisted of Swanson, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, with Catarina Macario trailing as the No. 10 in the lineup. She used all of her subs, which included getting Crystal Dunn out on the wing. She also gave Sam Staab her first senior national team cap.

"I think I've visualized this moment so many times over the past few months," Hayes said.

Here are takeaways from the match:

Play of the game

And the first goal of Hayes' tenure goes to … Swanson.

In the 34th minute, Naomi Girma settled a pass from Davidson just past midfield. Girma took a few touches and found Smith at the top of the box, who held off a defender and fed a sprinting Swanson, who one-touched her shot past Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi.

Swanson, who grew up just outside of Denver, was playing in front of a bunch of family and friends and let out all the emotions after scoring, throwing her arms wide with a massive smile. This was her first goal for the USWNT since returning from a knee injury that held her out of last summer's World Cup. Or more precisely, it was Swanson's first national team goal in 465 days.

Swanson wasn't finished. In the 74th minute, already holding a 3-0 lead, Casey Krueber found Rose Lavelle in the buildup, who slipped the ball to a streaking Swanson. She took one touch and slotted home her second to clinch a 4-0 victory.

Turning point

When Davidson scored a brace, both headers off corner kicks. The first came in the 38th minute off a soaring cross by Macario.

The second was in the 48th minute off a pinpoint ball by Swanson.

Davidson, a center back, entered this match with 57 caps and just one goal in her national team career, and then went and scored two to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead. The last time a defender scored a brace in a match was Julie Ertz in 2016.

Davidson did not make the World Cup roster last summer, but it's clear Hayes wants to take advantage of the defender's 5 '10 frame on set pieces.

Key stat

Hayes' starting lineup averaged 25.5 years of age, and 45 caps per player, making it the youngest starting XI for the USWNT since April of 2022. Additionally, none of the starters were on the 2019 World Cup winning squad.

Certainly a fresh start for Hayes.

What's next for the USWNT?

The USWNT and Korea Republic will play a friendly rematch on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn.

The game will be significant as it's the final time the Americans play together before Hayes names her final 18-player roster for the Paris Olympics, which begin in July.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

