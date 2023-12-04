United States USWNT might have something special in Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw pairing Updated Dec. 4, 2023 7:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FRISCO, Texas — Twila Kilgore had a hunch.

Young forwards Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw had never played together — not even at the youth levels because of an age gap — but Kilgore thought there might be a spark between them and wanted to test that theory.

Back in September, Kilgore — who is serving as the U.S. women's national team's interim head coach until Chelsea manager Emma Hayes takes over in May — invited both young players to training camp.

Fishel, 22, and Shaw, 18, didn't really know each other, but certainly had enough in common to bond. For one, they were the only two uncapped players in that camp. Then there was the fact that Fishel, who plays for Hayes at Chelsea, is originally from San Diego and Shaw plays in the NWSL for the San Diego Wave. Fishel scored a goal in her debut for Chelsea; Shaw was the youngest player to score in her NWSL debut. They're both technical and tactical players, and are proving to be an important part of the youth movement on this squad.

They've since formed a connection on and off the field and now, "We're together all the time," Shaw said ahead of the USWNT's final match of the season against China, which will be held here in Frisco, Shaw's hometown, on Tuesday evening. "So obviously we're going to have chemistry because of that."

Their friendship grew stronger during October's camp when they both scored their first senior national team goals in what was also their second respective caps in a 3-0 win over Colombia on Oct. 29, which happened to be played in San Diego. The match was tied 0-0 at halftime before they came on at the break and "seized those opportunities," Kilgore said.

Fast-forward to this past Saturday when the USWNT beat China 3-0. Once again, with the U.S. wasting too many opportunities in front of the net, Kilgore substituted Fishel and Shaw in at halftime and they made an immediate impact.

For example: in the 52nd minute, captain Lindsey Horan saw Shaw waiting near the goal and was hoping that she could chip the ball from outside the 18-yard box and Shaw could flick it into the goal. Horan's shot ended up going just over Shaw's head and into the back of the net, but it was Shaw's presence that kept Chinese goalkeeper Xu Huan out of position. Later in the game, Shaw had the assist on Trinity Rodman's goal that clinched the 3-0 victory.

Fishel had several dangerous moments as well, but her closest scoring chance went just wide of the net.

Playing on the forward line together, Fishel and Shaw often found each other for 1-2s and give-and-go's.

"I mean, they look like they've played together for a long time," said fellow forward Sophia Smith.

They think similarly, Kilgore added, and just like to play off each other.

"One thing that helps is that Jaedyn is always looking to play forward and Mia is looking to provide a forward option, and Jaedyn is very good at moving off of that," Kilgore said. "So that's got to be part of it. They are looking forward and looking for shot opportunities and they're both very good at not wasting opportunities. If there's a small window to shoot, they're going to take it.

"Hopefully, we can keep that going. And I know they're excited about it, which is always a positive thing."

Especially considering that the USWNT is in a unique time of transition. Hayes visited the team last week in Fort Lauderdale at the start of camp to introduce herself, meet the team and explain how she wants things to look moving forward. Hayes gave a clear directive of what she expects as the squad prepares for the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup (in February and March) and the 2024 Paris Olympics (July and August), which includes forming a new identity and doing what it takes to reach their potential.

Part of that includes inviting newer and younger players into camp in order to deepen the U.S. player pool. Fishel and Shaw's budding partnership has been a product of that.

"We were actually talking about this last night," Shaw said. "That sometimes I don't have to look. I'm just like, all right, she's gonna be there and I know I can dummy it or backheel [the ball] or whatever.

"I think that it's something that's really special that we're gonna continue to grow and hopefully, it gets better in time."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

